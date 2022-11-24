ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Start of workweek will be warm and breezy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s back to work Monday with a warm and breezy afternoon with highs in the mid-70s across the Tucson area. Our next system deals us just a glancing blow on Tuesday, increasing our winds and dropping our highs back down into the 60s for the day.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Another warm week with chilly overnight lows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona enters another week with high temperatures in the 70s in Tucson and mid to upper 60s in Sierra Vista. The slight breeze will continue through the middle of the week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s in Tucson and 30s and 40s in Sierra Vista.
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

Making a Difference for 25 Years

The past is a significant part of what defines who we are on a personal level, as well as the world around us. It is both a mission and a joy for me to study and share a look back at the colorful history of the greater Vail area through the articles I write. Like so much of Arizona, Vail has a rich past with many stories worth telling. At the same time, it’s important to recognize that the choices and actions we make today will become a part of the history of the greater Vail area.
VAIL, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years

It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson-based Phantom Space earns 4 NASA task orders

Phantom Space Corp. announced today it has been awarded four new NASA task orders to launch CubeSat satellites into space as part of the new VADR contract. NASA’s VADR missions (for Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare) missions intend to meet the agency’s needs for NASA payloads while also fostering the development of new launch vehicles from both emerging and established launch providers. VADR increases access to space by significantly reducing costs using less NASA oversight to achieve lower launch costs with payloads that can accept a higher risk tolerance.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

30 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 25-27 🛍🔭🌨

We're grateful for a lot of things. The fall weather, the many events to keep us busy, the incredible food we get to eat on a daily basis, the warm community. More than anything, though, we're grateful for you — our readers. Thank you for supporting us in all the ways you do. We wouldn't be here without you!
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ

Community Policy