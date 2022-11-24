Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Start of workweek will be warm and breezy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s back to work Monday with a warm and breezy afternoon with highs in the mid-70s across the Tucson area. Our next system deals us just a glancing blow on Tuesday, increasing our winds and dropping our highs back down into the 60s for the day.
KGUN 9
Another warm week with chilly overnight lows
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona enters another week with high temperatures in the 70s in Tucson and mid to upper 60s in Sierra Vista. The slight breeze will continue through the middle of the week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s in Tucson and 30s and 40s in Sierra Vista.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for rest of Thanksgiving weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A quiet weather pattern will continue across all of Arizona for the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In the Tucson area, highs will be in the low 70s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and a very light wind. We’ll be 2-4 degrees...
thevailvoice.com
Making a Difference for 25 Years
The past is a significant part of what defines who we are on a personal level, as well as the world around us. It is both a mission and a joy for me to study and share a look back at the colorful history of the greater Vail area through the articles I write. Like so much of Arizona, Vail has a rich past with many stories worth telling. At the same time, it’s important to recognize that the choices and actions we make today will become a part of the history of the greater Vail area.
PACC rescues kitten trapped in storm drain
On November 22, 2022, the Pima Animal Care Center received a call about a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain.
azbigmedia.com
Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years
It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
KOLD-TV
Local restaurant brings new meaning to “free-range turkey” on Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a non-traditional Thanksgiving for a local restaurant in Tucson! Govinda’s has been hosting a unique holiday celebration for the last 20 years. Rather than having the turkey on the plates, he was roaming around the restaurant! His name is Mukti, and...
Cat-ching up with El Jefe Cat Lounge as Tucson business gets ready to expand
Owner has run city's first cat lounge for last three years; customers excited for bigger space, more options
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson-based Phantom Space earns 4 NASA task orders
Phantom Space Corp. announced today it has been awarded four new NASA task orders to launch CubeSat satellites into space as part of the new VADR contract. NASA’s VADR missions (for Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare) missions intend to meet the agency’s needs for NASA payloads while also fostering the development of new launch vehicles from both emerging and established launch providers. VADR increases access to space by significantly reducing costs using less NASA oversight to achieve lower launch costs with payloads that can accept a higher risk tolerance.
85-year-old hospitalized after crash on broadway
On November 25, 2022, around 7 p.m. a two-vehicle crash near East Broadway Boulevard and Pantano Road shut down west of Pantano.
thisistucson.com
30 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 25-27 🛍🔭🌨
We're grateful for a lot of things. The fall weather, the many events to keep us busy, the incredible food we get to eat on a daily basis, the warm community. More than anything, though, we're grateful for you — our readers. Thank you for supporting us in all the ways you do. We wouldn't be here without you!
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Oro Valley (Oro Valley, AZ)
The Oro Valley Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The victim was identified as an Oro Valley Police officer.
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
Non-profit group brings Thanksgiving meals and clothes to Santa Rita Park
Uniting Arizona prepared and packed dozens of Thanksgiving meals and collected clothes and shoes bringing them to Santa Rita Park on Wednesday.
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
MPD needs community's help finding stolen dog
The Marana Police Department and the Town of Marana Animal Control are asking for the community's help in locating a stolen dog.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Valencia around noon. The officials have said that there were people injured in the crash.
Arizona holds on to beat ASU for first time in 6 years
Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Isaiah Taylor intercepted a pass with 1:16 to go as
Comments / 0