FSU climbs in ranking after beating UF
Florida State Seminoles football finished up the 2022 regular season on a high note on Friday, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in a high-scoring thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s the first time since 2016 that FSU won the state and the team’s best regular season and...
FSU commits DL Jaden Jones, DB Quindarrius Jones enjoy their official visits, ready to get to FSU in January
Florida State hosted two of their commitments on campus for official visits over the weekend in defensive back Quindarrius Jones and defensive lineman Jaden Jones. Here's everything the duo had to say about their weekend trips with the Seminoles:. DB Quindarrius Jones. Meridian (Miss.) three-star defensive back Quindarrius Jones enjoyed...
Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here’s a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles’ win over the Gators.
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock recaps FSU unofficial visit and shares official visit plans
TALLAHASSEE -- Coffeyville C.C. four-star offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock made his way to Florida State on Friday for their game against Florida. He returned on Saturday for a bit more time around offensive line coach Alex Atkins and other members of the staff. At the conclusion of the Saturday portion...
FSU Football continues to move up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State, which was ranked No. 16 last week, has moved up to No. 14 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. FSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including 5-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. FSU is now awaiting their bowl destination, which...
FSU Basketball goes 0-3 at the ESPN Events Invitational
Florida State wrapped up their play at the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday evening with a 75-58 loss to Nebraska. FSU went 0-3 at the event and fell to 1-7 on the season. The Cornhuskers moved to 4-3 on the season.
Column: One man's field storming, is another man's party at the 50-yard line
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State outlasted Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Less than a minute after a fourth down pass by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson hit the grass between a pair of FSU defenders, the Seminoles were on the field to celebrate. And it wasn't just the...
Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak
A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
Final: Florida 55 West Virginia 84
A one-possession underdog coming into the game, Florida suffers its worst loss of the season to WVU, 84-55. The Gators averaged 80.5 points during its first six games of the season but score a season-low 55 points in the final game in Portland. SECOND HALF. – Aleks Szymczyk is in...
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats UF to finish 9-3
No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off a major leap of a third season under head coach Mike Norvell on Friday with a win over the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC), improving by four wins from last season. The Seminoles earned every inch of the win, fighting off...
FSU in the National Stats, End of Regular Season: Yup, FSU was very good this year
The regular season as concluded with Florida State going 9-3, and the Seminoles look like a Top 10 offense and defense within the full context of the season. Here's a look at where the Seminoles rank in key categories that we monitor weekly. Offense. Week 13. Category Production Rank (out...
247Sports
QB Brock Glenn felt at home this weekend during his visit to FSU
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State quarterback commitment Brock Glenn got his first taste of a game-day atmosphere at Doak Campbell Stadium. Safe to say, he wasn’t disappointed in watching his future team beat rival Florida 45-38 in front of a rowdy crowd of 79,560. “It was amazing. The atmosphere...
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF
The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
Early adversity sinks Gators in lopsided defeat
After his hiring in March, Todd Golden identified — and has since vocalized on multiple occasions — two main issues that plagued Florida in its final season under head coach Mike White: shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, and defensive rebounding. Under White last year, Florida ranked No....
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU takes on Gators in Black Friday showdown
Staff predictions are here w/ TN confident that FSU finishes the regular season 9-3. Those outside the TN staff are picking FSU too. This is an excellent profile of Dillan Gibbons as he enters his final game in Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida will be without at least five wide receivers...
Husker hoops rolls in tourney finale over Florida State behind Walker's dominance
Derrick Walker is back for Nebraska – man, is he – and Florida State had no clue how to handle him. In his second game on the court this season, the Husker forward carved up the Seminoles for 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting, with 13 rebounds and four assists.
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
Florida vs. FSU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles, 8-3 (5-3 ACC), are set to take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) on Friday for Senior Night in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at 7:30 p.m. EST aired on ABC. This will be the first time in series history that the two teams face off on a Friday night, giving both programs the spotlight in prime time.
