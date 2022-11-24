ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

FSU climbs in ranking after beating UF

Florida State Seminoles football finished up the 2022 regular season on a high note on Friday, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in a high-scoring thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s the first time since 2016 that FSU won the state and the team’s best regular season and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU commits DL Jaden Jones, DB Quindarrius Jones enjoy their official visits, ready to get to FSU in January

Florida State hosted two of their commitments on campus for official visits over the weekend in defensive back Quindarrius Jones and defensive lineman Jaden Jones. Here's everything the duo had to say about their weekend trips with the Seminoles:. DB Quindarrius Jones. Meridian (Miss.) three-star defensive back Quindarrius Jones enjoyed...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida

Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here’s a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles’ win over the Gators.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football continues to move up in the USA Today Coaches Poll

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State, which was ranked No. 16 last week, has moved up to No. 14 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. FSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including 5-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. FSU is now awaiting their bowl destination, which...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Basketball goes 0-3 at the ESPN Events Invitational

Florida State wrapped up their play at the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday evening with a 75-58 loss to Nebraska. FSU went 0-3 at the event and fell to 1-7 on the season. The Cornhuskers moved to 4-3 on the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak

A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Final: Florida 55 West Virginia 84

A one-possession underdog coming into the game, Florida suffers its worst loss of the season to WVU, 84-55. The Gators averaged 80.5 points during its first six games of the season but score a season-low 55 points in the final game in Portland. SECOND HALF. – Aleks Szymczyk is in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats UF to finish 9-3

No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off a major leap of a third season under head coach Mike Norvell on Friday with a win over the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC), improving by four wins from last season. The Seminoles earned every inch of the win, fighting off...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

QB Brock Glenn felt at home this weekend during his visit to FSU

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State quarterback commitment Brock Glenn got his first taste of a game-day atmosphere at Doak Campbell Stadium. Safe to say, he wasn’t disappointed in watching his future team beat rival Florida 45-38 in front of a rowdy crowd of 79,560. “It was amazing. The atmosphere...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF

The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Early adversity sinks Gators in lopsided defeat

After his hiring in March, Todd Golden identified — and has since vocalized on multiple occasions — two main issues that plagued Florida in its final season under head coach Mike White: shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, and defensive rebounding. Under White last year, Florida ranked No....
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida vs. FSU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles, 8-3 (5-3 ACC), are set to take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) on Friday for Senior Night in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at 7:30 p.m. EST aired on ABC. This will be the first time in series history that the two teams face off on a Friday night, giving both programs the spotlight in prime time.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

