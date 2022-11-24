Read full article on original website
Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says
Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay reacts to Nick Sirianni’s defense of Frank Reich
After the Eagles came from behind to beat the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni (a former Colts assistant) yelled into the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, “This shit is for Frank Reich.”. When talking to reporters after the game, Sirianni explained his reaction. “You don’t want to...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tyrese Maxey’s Tweet About Shake Milton After 76ers Beat Magic
Tyrese Maxey shows support for his teammate Shake Milton while tuned into the matchup from home.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building
The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. The Warriors are...
Ben Simmons' Suggestion for Sixers Regarding Tyrese Maxey
Ben Simmons praised Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday.
Eagles Run Packers’ Defense Into Oblivion
The Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders combined for 300 rushing yards in thoroughly dominating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
76ers’ Georges Niang Shouts Out OKC Thunder’s Isaiah Joe
76ers veteran Georges Niang is happy for his former teammate, Isaiah Joe.
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
SF Giants free-agent breakdown: SS Dansby Swanson
An elite defender with power is hitting the market. But will the SF Giants look past Dansby Swanson's middling career stats?
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Wide receiver Zach Pascal: The Eagles' unsung hero
When you think of marquee players on the Eagles offense, big names like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert come to mind. A player who is often forgotten in the high-flying Eagles attack is wide receiver Zach Pascal. Despite only being targeted 13 times for 11 receptions, 123 yards...
Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
NBC Sports
Eagles Q&A: Miles Sanders didn’t last long as his 1st job
Each week during the 2022 season, we’re going through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job of filling out these little oddities in the media guides and they serve as a good way to meet the player behind the helmet.
NBC Sports
Kerr says splitting Steph, Draymond minutes not as 'damaging'
The Warriors haven't had the start to their 2022-23 NBA season and championship defense they hoped for. Nonetheless, they're beginning to climb their way back to a winning record. Off to a 9-10 start entering Friday, coach Steve Kerr has been looking at different ways to spark the Warriors, even...
