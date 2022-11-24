Read full article on original website
Who was eliminated and who is going to the finals on ‘The Masked Singer’?
Snowstorm has been eliminated on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”. That means Harp and Lambs will compete in the season finale that will air 8-10 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022. Snowstorm was the last to win a spot in the semifinals as the winner of Round 3. One panelist, Jenny...
How to watch Kelsey Grammer’s new Lifetime movie, ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’ premiere
Kelsey Grammer’s new holiday movie “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve” premieres on Lifetime tonight, Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Along with Grammer, the movie stars his real-life daughter, Spencer. The movie follows Brian, a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have suffered. But Santa gives him 12 chances to re-do the day and find the true meaning of relationships.
