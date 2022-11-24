ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Kelsey Grammer’s new Lifetime movie, ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’ premiere

Kelsey Grammer’s new holiday movie “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve” premieres on Lifetime tonight, Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Along with Grammer, the movie stars his real-life daughter, Spencer. The movie follows Brian, a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have suffered. But Santa gives him 12 chances to re-do the day and find the true meaning of relationships.
