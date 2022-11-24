Read full article on original website
Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here’s a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles’ win over the Gators.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
FSU Basketball goes 0-3 at the ESPN Events Invitational
Florida State wrapped up their play at the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday evening with a 75-58 loss to Nebraska. FSU went 0-3 at the event and fell to 1-7 on the season. The Cornhuskers moved to 4-3 on the season.
FSU in the National Stats, End of Regular Season: Yup, FSU was very good this year
The regular season as concluded with Florida State going 9-3, and the Seminoles look like a Top 10 offense and defense within the full context of the season. Here's a look at where the Seminoles rank in key categories that we monitor weekly. Offense. Week 13. Category Production Rank (out...
Richardson addresses future, reflects on FSU performance
Roughly 20 minutes removed from leading an ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt in the fourth quarter against his team’s annual in-state rival, the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson quietly entered UF’s postgame press conference with a stoic look on his face. As he took...
Early adversity sinks Gators in lopsided defeat
After his hiring in March, Todd Golden identified — and has since vocalized on multiple occasions — two main issues that plagued Florida in its final season under head coach Mike White: shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, and defensive rebounding. Under White last year, Florida ranked No....
Final: Florida 55 West Virginia 84
A one-possession underdog coming into the game, Florida suffers its worst loss of the season to WVU, 84-55. The Gators averaged 80.5 points during its first six games of the season but score a season-low 55 points in the final game in Portland. SECOND HALF. – Aleks Szymczyk is in...
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
