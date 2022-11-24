Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
Eagles Run Packers’ Defense Into Oblivion
The Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders combined for 300 rushing yards in thoroughly dominating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jim Irsay reacts to Nick Sirianni’s defense of Frank Reich
After the Eagles came from behind to beat the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni (a former Colts assistant) yelled into the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, “This shit is for Frank Reich.”. When talking to reporters after the game, Sirianni explained his reaction. “You don’t want to...
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building
The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. The Warriors are...
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in shutout of Saints
SANTA CLARA — Unlike the 49ers’ Week 11 victory in which everyone on both sides of the ball made a contribution, this one was all about the defense. The 49ers pitched a shutout Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in a 13-0 victory at Levi’s Stadium, which had a completely different look than their victory a week earlier against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
Report: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders its head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders may be ready to take a step to a bigger college coaching job. Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Jackson State, has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado and has interest in the job, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.
Bills fans hold breath for news on Von Miller, Dion Dawkins
The concerns have dramatically shifted for the Buffalo Bills over the past seven days. Last Friday, players like left tackle Dion Dawkins had real concerns as to whether the team would get to Detroit for a Week 11 game against the Browns. This Friday, with a pair of wins since Sunday in their new home away from home, the Bills have to worry about a pair of key players.
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints
Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara. That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's...
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Eagles Q&A: Miles Sanders didn’t last long as his 1st job
Each week during the 2022 season, we’re going through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job of filling out these little oddities in the media guides and they serve as a good way to meet the player behind the helmet.
Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play
Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
Bears fear Darnell Mooney has season-ending ankle injury
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who left today’s game in the third quarter, may be done for 2022. Mooney suffered an ankle injury that the Bears fear will be season-ending, according to NFL Network. Although Mooney will get another evaluation before any decisions are made, it appears that Mooney...
