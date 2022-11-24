Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
Brazil take care of business, Portugal and Switzerland prevail, plus another scoreless draw
I spent all of yesterday driving from Sacramento, CA to Phoenix, AZ, which meant that I was reduced to following the day’s slate of World Cup action through the wonderful but these days wholly and tragically underserved medium of radio. There was a time when radio was the pinnacle...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Manchester United looking to sign Ligue 1 star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United are considering making a move for Lille forward Jonathan David as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect. Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League this season, signing a replacement will be necessary for Erik ten Hag due to a lack of cover up top.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Mbappe lifts France 2-1 over Denmark
Kylian Mbappe continued to etch his name in FIFA World Cup lore as his two-goal performance lifted France over Group D foe Denmark by a final score of 2-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Mbappe, who helped lead France to a 2018 World Cup title and won...
World Cup 2022: Bernardo Silva dedicates Portugal victory to injured teammate Danilo – before match has even taken place
It's fair to say one member of the Portuguese squad sounds confident about his country's prospects for their next game...
Hansi Flick prepares Germany for World Cup ‘final’ against Spain
Germany head coach Hansi Flick has challenged his players to react ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Spain. The four times winners endured a disastrous start to their Group E campaign in Qatar as Japan battled back to seal a 2-1 win in Doha. In contrast, Spain set...
Manchester United star Antony will miss Brazil's next World Cup game versus Switzerland.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Uruguay, pick
In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Uruguay. This is Portugal’s eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth world cup. Ronaldo made history in Portugal's first game, becoming the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.
WATCH: Piotr Zielinski Opens The Scoring For Poland Against Saudi Arabia
Poland winger Piotr Zielinski has opened the scoring against Saudi Arabia.
Erik ten Hag tells Man Utd to sign World Cup sensations Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
ERIK TEN HAG has reportedly told Manchester United to sign TWO World Cup sensations. That’s as he looks to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with a new forward this winter. ESPN claims Ten Hag is eager to land a top attacker in January. And two stars playing at the World Cup...
Report: Chelsea Join Race For Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix
Joao Felix has failed to develop into the player the world felt he could since joining Atletico Madrid from Benfica, but that may not be all the Portuguese forward's fault. Diego Simeone and Atletico employ a style of football that doesn't exactly promote forward's like Felix, and he could certainly benefit from a move away, and Chelsea may be the team that give him that chance.
Soccer-Germany breath life into World Cup campaign in battling draw with Spain
AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain hit the woodwork and had the better chances but were goalless against Germany at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday. Dani Olmo's seventh minute shot was palmed onto the crossbar by keeper Manuel Neuer in a reflex save while Ferran Torres fired over the bar from point blank range in the 33rd.
Portugal vs Uruguay - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Portugal's World Cup group game against Uruguay, including team news, lineups and prediction
