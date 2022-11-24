ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark

It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to sign Ligue 1 star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are considering making a move for Lille forward Jonathan David as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect. Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League this season, signing a replacement will be necessary for Erik ten Hag due to a lack of cover up top.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Mbappe lifts France 2-1 over Denmark

Kylian Mbappe continued to etch his name in FIFA World Cup lore as his two-goal performance lifted France over Group D foe Denmark by a final score of 2-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Mbappe, who helped lead France to a 2018 World Cup title and won...
Yardbarker

Hansi Flick prepares Germany for World Cup ‘final’ against Spain

Germany head coach Hansi Flick has challenged his players to react ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Spain. The four times winners endured a disastrous start to their Group E campaign in Qatar as Japan battled back to seal a 2-1 win in Doha. In contrast, Spain set...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Uruguay, pick

In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Uruguay. This is Portugal’s eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth world cup. Ronaldo made history in Portugal's first game, becoming the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Join Race For Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix

Joao Felix has failed to develop into the player the world felt he could since joining Atletico Madrid from Benfica, but that may not be all the Portuguese forward's fault. Diego Simeone and Atletico employ a style of football that doesn't exactly promote forward's like Felix, and he could certainly benefit from a move away, and Chelsea may be the team that give him that chance.
Reuters

Soccer-Germany breath life into World Cup campaign in battling draw with Spain

AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain hit the woodwork and had the better chances but were goalless against Germany at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday. Dani Olmo's seventh minute shot was palmed onto the crossbar by keeper Manuel Neuer in a reflex save while Ferran Torres fired over the bar from point blank range in the 33rd.

