ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilsonpost.com

WEMA to receive its first ladder fire truck

Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night. The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Legend Custom Home in College Grove, TN Hits Market for $3.79M

The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home designed with effortless flows for an ideal entertainment now available for sale. This home located at 7231 Shagbark Ln, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,266 square feet of living spaces. Call Grant Leaver – Century 21 Wright Realty (615 895-9710, 931 628-2909) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
dicksonpost.com

‘Ole Caney’ albino deer mounted

A rare albino deer named “Ole Caney” by residents around Chapel Hill has been mounted and placed on display in the Town Hall. The deer was struck and killed by an automobile last winter. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers who recovered the body of the solid-white buck decided it should be preserved and arranged to have it mounted.
CHAPEL HILL, TN
Tennessee Tribune

East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

The VA Golf Course in Murfreesboro is Closing

With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA and over the years,”...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Boutique Bazaar’s Annual Christmas Market brings together over 100 unique vendors for a shopping extravaganza! The marketplace is held in the beautiful 37,000 sq ft barn at Bagsby Ranch, as well as in the lovely 40 acres of outdoor space surrounding the barn. Purchase tickets online.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wbtw.com

Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Tennessee hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after police said he opened fire Saturday inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Officers were sent to the hospital to respond to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun in the hospital’s stairwell. According to an affidavit, security guards told officers they heard at least two gunshots go off in the stairwell, and that they believed the suspect was located on the fourth floor.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-840 Entry Ramp

(MURFREESBORO, TN) A tractor trailer truck overturned while rounding the curve on the I-840 entry ramp Saturday morning. The accident occurred as the truck pulled off of Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro. The accident affected traffic on I-24 west for several hours. The THP told WGNS that injures were reported in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject

The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
GALLATIN, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Are You Ready For A Christmas Parade?

Sat. (Dec. 3. 2022) 5:00PM The 12th annual La Vergne Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. Following the parade there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa. Sun. (Dec. 4,...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy