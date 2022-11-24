Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wilsonpost.com
WEMA to receive its first ladder fire truck
Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night. The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
WKRN
Crews on scene of large brush fire in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Crews are responding to the scene of a large brush fire in Bedford County. Crews on scene of large brush fire in Horse Mountain …. Crews are responding to the scene of a large brush fire in Bedford County. Black Friday shopping underway at Opry Mills Bass …. Within minutes...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Legend Custom Home in College Grove, TN Hits Market for $3.79M
The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home designed with effortless flows for an ideal entertainment now available for sale. This home located at 7231 Shagbark Ln, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,266 square feet of living spaces. Call Grant Leaver – Century 21 Wright Realty (615 895-9710, 931 628-2909) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
dicksonpost.com
‘Ole Caney’ albino deer mounted
A rare albino deer named “Ole Caney” by residents around Chapel Hill has been mounted and placed on display in the Town Hall. The deer was struck and killed by an automobile last winter. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers who recovered the body of the solid-white buck decided it should be preserved and arranged to have it mounted.
Springfield Antique Barn Undergoes Major Renovations, Adds Booths
David and Kathy De Rose, the new owners of Springfield Antique Barn, recently had a big open house to show off the antique mall’s new spirit. They have given the building some much-needed updates, and plan to do a lot more after the holiday rush. In a relatively short...
Despite higher prices, families make it a tradition to find a live tree
The owners of Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm in Murfreesboro said prices for live Christmas Trees went up about 10-15% compared to last year.
Columbia Teens Bring Home Top Prize in National Gingerbread House Competition
The nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition™ returned for the 30th year to The Omni Grove Park Inn after introducing new specialty awards, a new judge, increased prizes, and more. Two hundred and nineteen gingerbread house entrants across Adult, Teen, Youth and Child categories were submitted for...
Tennessee Tribune
East Nashville Home for Sale
Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
murfreesboro.com
The VA Golf Course in Murfreesboro is Closing
With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA and over the years,”...
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Boutique Bazaar’s Annual Christmas Market brings together over 100 unique vendors for a shopping extravaganza! The marketplace is held in the beautiful 37,000 sq ft barn at Bagsby Ranch, as well as in the lovely 40 acres of outdoor space surrounding the barn. Purchase tickets online.
WKRN
Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area …. Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. How Nashville toy stores...
wbtw.com
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Tennessee hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after police said he opened fire Saturday inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Officers were sent to the hospital to respond to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun in the hospital’s stairwell. According to an affidavit, security guards told officers they heard at least two gunshots go off in the stairwell, and that they believed the suspect was located on the fourth floor.
wgnsradio.com
Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-840 Entry Ramp
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A tractor trailer truck overturned while rounding the curve on the I-840 entry ramp Saturday morning. The accident occurred as the truck pulled off of Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro. The accident affected traffic on I-24 west for several hours. The THP told WGNS that injures were reported in...
wjle.com
Road Supervisor Seeks Resolution from County Commission Requiring Permits for Development of New Private Driveways
Road Supervisor Danny Hale is asking the county commission to adopt a resolution establishing a requirement for those building new driveways to their properties off county roads to first obtain a permit. During Monday night’s monthly meeting, County Mayor Matt Adcock plans to submit such a resolution for passage by...
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other!
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
wgnsradio.com
Are You Ready For A Christmas Parade?
Sat. (Dec. 3. 2022) 5:00PM The 12th annual La Vergne Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. Following the parade there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa. Sun. (Dec. 4,...
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
Travelers face packed parking lots at Nashville International Airport
Full, not from turkey, but from all the Thanksgiving Day travelers taking to the sky this holiday weekend.
