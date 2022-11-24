Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
This place doubles as a coffee lounge and cat adoption shelter
CHICO, Calif. - If you're looking for cats, coffee and cookies, you can find all of that right here at Chico's new cat lounge, The Great Catsby. Action News Now spoke with the owners, Jodi and John Belonjie who explained exactly why cat lovers will be clawing their way into this cat cafe.
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Chico, California
Chico is a small city in Northern California. The city is located in Butte County, roughly 90 miles north of the state’s capital, Sacramento. Chico is most famous as the home of one of the largest municipal parks in the nation, Bidwell Park. The park contains numerous amenities, as well as the Chico Creek Nature Center, Bidwell Park Golf Course, Sycamore Pool and several hiking, biking, and walking trails. South of the city is the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve, a 93-acre site along a section of Butte Creek.
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
actionnewsnow.com
Film director from Chico debuts new Christmas movie on HBO Max
CHICO, Calif. - A movie director who grew up in Chico just debuted a new movie for the holidays. 'Holiday Harmony' is director Shaun Piccinino's third Christmas movie in three years. It premiered Nov. 24 and is streaming on HBO Max. On this most recent project he had the opportunity...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 1,200 PG&E customers in Los Molinos area Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:51 A.M. UPDATE - 1,271 PG&E customers are without power in the Los Molinos area in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. 69 PG&E customers are still without power in the Los Molinos area. The map says that power went out at about...
actionnewsnow.com
Christmas Tree Cutting Permits Selling Fast.
Collier's Hardware in Chico is selling Christmas tree permits for the Lassen National Forest. Collier Hardware is hoping to sell out of Christmas tree cutting permits.
krcrtv.com
Armed suspect threatens innocent bystanders at One Mile Recreation Area in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 26, at about 2:40 pm, Chico Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding an armed suspect threatening innocent bystanders near Sycamore Pool at One Mile Recreation Area. Police said that 39- year-old Chico resident Ralph DiCostanzo was armed with a knife and threatening...
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder in Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man in Chico in 2017, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 26-year-old Jason Jackson was sentenced for the murder of Travis Robertson on Oct. 1, 2017,...
actionnewsnow.com
North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023
CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
actionnewsnow.com
Vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Paradise sends two to the hospital
PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her child were transported to a local hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on the Skyway Friday. At approximately 4:53 p.m., officers with the Paradise Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the crosswalk in front of the Skyway Antiques Mall.
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
Orland, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pleasant Valley shocks Foothill to claim Northern Section D2 championship, completes 'revenge tour'
REDDING, Calif. — Pleasant Valley-Chico went 3-2 in league play and in order to claim its ninth Northern Section title the Vikings had to go through both opponents they lost to in league — Enterprise and Foothill. After blowout losses to Enterprise and Foothill during the regular season, the ...
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
