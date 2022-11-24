Chico is a small city in Northern California. The city is located in Butte County, roughly 90 miles north of the state’s capital, Sacramento. Chico is most famous as the home of one of the largest municipal parks in the nation, Bidwell Park. The park contains numerous amenities, as well as the Chico Creek Nature Center, Bidwell Park Golf Course, Sycamore Pool and several hiking, biking, and walking trails. South of the city is the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve, a 93-acre site along a section of Butte Creek.

