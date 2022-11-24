Cognitive problems have been reported to occur in as many as 7 in 10 individuals with MS, yet they remain a difficult and undertreated challenge in clinical care. MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) IS THE most common disabling neurologic disease affecting young adults, with symptom onset generally between ages 20 and 40 years, affecting 2.2 million adults worldwide.1 Cognitive problems are observed in as many as 70% of persons with MS. This means that on average, 2 of every 3 patients in MS clinics are experiencing some degree of cognitive dysfunction.2 Although highly individualized in presentation, the most common problems are in cognitive processing speed and learning and memory, although impairments also can be observed in executive functions, visuospatial processing, and social cognition. Cognitive problems can be observed early in the course of the disease but typically are more prevalent later. Roughly one-third of patients with clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) experience cognitive decline. Approximately 50% of patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and 80% to 90% of patients with progressive MS show evidence of cognitive impairment.3.

