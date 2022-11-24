Read full article on original website
Treating NMOSD Early in the Disease Course: Inebilizumab’s Efficacy in N-MOmentum
Bruce Cree, MD, PhD, MAS, FAAN, offered his perspective on data from the phase 2/3 N-MOmentum trial of the recently approved inebilizumab (Uplizna; Horizon Therapeutics) and why the therapy stands out from other NMOSD treatments. EARLIER IN 2022, data from the phase 2/3 N-MOmentum trial (NCT02200770) in neuromyelitis optica spectrum...
Almirall joins FACILITATE, a patient-driven Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project to enable the use of clinical trial data by study participants
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, today announced that it is participating in FACILITATE, ( F r A mework for C l I nica L tr I al participants’ da TA reutilization for a fully T ransparent and E thical ecosystem) a patient-driven Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project aimed to create a framework for access and reutilization of clinical trial participant data for a fully compliant and ethical ecosystem. FACILITATE main objective is to help return the clinical trial data to the study participants, ready for reuse in either further research or in healthcare practice, improving the current situation where clinical data are isolated in separate repositories and cannot be used outside the clinical trial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005124/en/ Almirall HQ in Barcelona (Photo: Business Wire)
Cognition Issues in Multiple Sclerosis Are Vital to Address
Cognitive problems have been reported to occur in as many as 7 in 10 individuals with MS, yet they remain a difficult and undertreated challenge in clinical care. MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) IS THE most common disabling neurologic disease affecting young adults, with symptom onset generally between ages 20 and 40 years, affecting 2.2 million adults worldwide.1 Cognitive problems are observed in as many as 70% of persons with MS. This means that on average, 2 of every 3 patients in MS clinics are experiencing some degree of cognitive dysfunction.2 Although highly individualized in presentation, the most common problems are in cognitive processing speed and learning and memory, although impairments also can be observed in executive functions, visuospatial processing, and social cognition. Cognitive problems can be observed early in the course of the disease but typically are more prevalent later. Roughly one-third of patients with clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) experience cognitive decline. Approximately 50% of patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and 80% to 90% of patients with progressive MS show evidence of cognitive impairment.3.
Aquatic Therapy Improves MS Fatigue, MS Disease Pathology Not Defined by Courses, Rituximab Shows Positive Effect in Myasthenia Gravis
Neurology News Network for the week ending November 26, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Findings from a meta-analysis of trials that assessed long-term aquatic exercise training in multiple sclerosis (MS) suggest that this type of therapeutic approach has positive effects on fatigue and balance, and could be a potentially effective strategy in occupational therapy of patients with MS.Led by Brandon S. Shaw, PhD, executive director, University of Essex, a total of 16 trials comprising of 794 participants met the eligibility criteria and were further analyzed. Trials were either experimental, such as case-control studies, randomized and non-randomized controlled trials, and case series. The studies included adults aged 19 years and older with MS, had a land-based therapy, control, conventional therapy, or other intervention as the comparison separate from aquatic therapy, and reported on balance, fatigue, and motor function outcomes. Using the Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS), 4 trials spanning 163 patients demonstrated improved physical fatigue to a greater extent with aquatic therapy than control group. Similarly, investigators also found that using aquatic therapy significantly improves cognitive function compared with controls on MFIS.
CBT as an Effective Mood Therapy for Patients with MS Experiencing Fatigue: Federica Picariello, PhD
The postdoctoral researcher and health psychologist at King's College, London spoke at ECTRIMS 2022 about the relationship between mood and fatigue in patients with MS. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 2 minutes. “CBT is a great talking therapy, and it is very effective. But, it's a constellation of different...
