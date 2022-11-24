Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia
Below, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend of Test rugby... Follow Wales vs Australia and England vs South Africa in our dedicated live blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports App throughout Saturday from 2.30pm. England seek improvement vs Boks | SA...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford says Gareth Southgate has raised training standards at England with greater intensity and dedication
England forward Marcus Rashford has questioned the level of dedication to training under Gareth Southgate's predecessors, claiming that the intensity has reached a new level under the current regime. Rashford came off the bench to score with his third touch in the 6-2 win over Iran last Monday, notching his...
SkySports
Eddie Jones: England still driven to avenge 2019 Rugby World Cup defeat by South Africa
Eddie Jones insists that even three years on England are driven by the need to avenge their 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa. The nations clash at Twickenham in Saturday's climax to the autumn with England retaining nine survivors from the 32-12 mauling by the Springboks in Yokohama.
SkySports
Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series
Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: Danny Care stars for Harlequins as Newcastle edge Exeter
Danny Care produced a man-of-the-match performance as Harlequins sent Gloucester crashing to a third consecutive league defeat with a 21-12 victory at the Stoop. The veteran scrum-half scored two of his side's three tries to send the majority of a capacity crowd home happy as Gloucester followed up losses to Sale and Newcastle with another disappointing performance in an error-ridden game.
SkySports
Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish: Steve Borthwick full of praise for battling Irish
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the efforts of London Irish after the Gallagher Premiership's bottom club made Tigers fight all the way for a 33-31 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Leicester looked firmly in control when they secured a bonus point before half-time, but a spirited...
SkySports
DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open
England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports
Sale Sharks 25-20 Bristol Bears: Hosts continue fine Gallagher Premiership start as Du Preez brothers combine
Sale Sharks' fine start to the Gallagher Premiership season continued with a resilient 25-20 victory over Bristol Bears at the AJ Bell Stadium. A competitive first half saw momentum swing both ways, though Bristol rallied to hold a two-point advantage at the interval, largely thanks to Piers O'Conor's two converted tries.
SkySports
Gary Neville: England should have followed through with OneLove armband
Gary Neville has criticised the FA for backing down to FIFA in the OneLove armband row and questioned why footballers are in the spotlight over human rights issues in the Middle East. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved...
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Should Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka be rested for Wales game?
England produced a limp performance in a goalless draw with the USA on Friday, but what caused the drop in levels just four days after an impressive 6-2 win over Iran? Sky Sports News' reporter Rob Dorsett provides his thoughts from Doha... Is Kane struggling with fitness?. Harry Kane does...
SkySports
Harry Maguire stands tall for England as youthful USA earn stripes - World Cup hits and misses
Here is where the Harry Maguire debate should end. How many more good performances for England does he have to produce to convince fans he should one of the first names on the teamsheet?. The centre-back was by far and away England's most efficient, committed and reliable player as the...
SkySports
What happened the last time England played a Test series in Pakistan?
Pakistan are hosting a Test series against England for the first time since 2005. After England won the recent T20 series in the country 4-3, the teams now play each other in three Tests, starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday before further games in Multan and Karachi. Off the back off...
SkySports
World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
SkySports
Doddie Weir: Rob Burrow hails 'MND hero' as tributes pour in for 'warrior' Scotland rugby legend
Fellow motor neurone disease sufferer and campaigner Rob Burrow paid tribute to an inspirational "warrior" Doddie Weir following his death at the age of 52. The former Scotland international's death was announced by his family and the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday evening. Weir, who won 61 Scotland caps before...
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
George North says Wales have had a 'brutally honest' week ahead of Wallabies clash
George North says that Wales have had "a brutally honest" week ahead of an Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia. Wales tackle the Wallabies just seven days after being humiliated by Georgia in Cardiff in what was arguably their worst result of rugby union's professional era, arriving just eight months after Wales lost at home to annual Six Nations strugglers Italy.
SkySports
Adam Azim warns Rylan Charlton of 'dangerous' approach ahead of Sunday clash
Adam Azim has warned Rylan Charlton that attempting to test his chin with an aggressive approach in Sunday's super lightweight clash will be "dangerous" for him. The pair came face-to-face on Friday at Alexandra Palace, where Azim, one of British boxing's brightest prospects, will put his unbeaten record on the line in the biggest test of his career to date, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
SkySports
Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call
Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
Comments / 0