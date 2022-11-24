ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Five things for LSU fans to be thankful for this year

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2YD8_0jMMnhoi00

The Tigers’ athletic department has a proud tradition of contending: not just in football, but in sports across the board.

When I began covering this team back in March, it seemed like the program was at something of a low point. The football team had just brought in Brian Kelly after back-to-back disappointing campaigns, while the basketball program was closing up a disappointing finish to a season that started strong and ultimately ended with the dismissal of Will Wade.

To add onto that, the baseball program had a new coach in Jay Johnson, who was tasked with replacing the legendary Paul Mainieri, and Kim Mulkey was in her first season trying to take the women’s basketball program to the next level. Change was the defining theme of this athletics department under Scott Woodward just a few months ago.

But eight months later, and there seems to be an entirely new outlook for a number of LSU sports. With so much change in 2022 — much of it positive — here’s what Tigers fans have to be thankful for this holiday season.

An SEC West title in Year 1...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECIH9_0jMMnhoi00
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Despite all the roster turnover Kelly had to undertake in Year 1, it was clear this team had some talent and the opportunity to surprise observers in 2022. But even the most ardent believer likely didn’t expect what happened this fall for the Tigers.

Kelly knocked off Alabama in Year 1, leading to an SEC West title and a chance to make it to the College Football Playoff if LSU can win its next two games against Texas A&M and Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Regardless of how the rest of the season ultimately plays out, it’s hard not to be impressed with what Kelly has done with this team in Year 1. The future is bright in Baton Rouge.

...with the chance to raise the ceiling even higher next year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLzPQ_0jMMnhoi00
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As good as the Tigers have been in Kelly’s first season, that’s not the only reason to buy stock in this team over the next few years. Kelly did a great job of accumulating talent in Year 1, and with a top-five class in 2023 and a 2024 class that already ranks No. 1, it certainly feels like Kelly has a real chance to become the fourth-straight Tigers coach to win a national title.

He’s proven he can find good players in the portal to supplement elite recruiting, and LSU is compiling a lot of talent. Harold Perkins Jr. will be back next year and could be one of the best players in college football, while the offense will likely return Jayden Daniels and several other pieces.

This team has overachieved in Year 1, but it’s just the beginning of what Kelly is building in Baton Rouge.

A bright future for both basketball programs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqH40_0jMMnhoi00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s men’s program may face some NCAA sanctions down the line, but it’s hard not to be impressed with the work McMahon did this offseason to rebuild a heavily depleted basketball roster. Whether or not you agreed with the way the Wade era came to an end, McMahon has put this team in a position to land on its feet.

On the women’s side, the sky could be the limit as Woodward managed to pull one of the sport’s best coaches in Kim Mulkey. Mulkey went 26-6 last year, and despite a second-round exit, the Tigers are off to a 5-0 start and rank in the top 15 this season.

A chance to compete for a baseball national title in 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cnX5_0jMMnhoi00
AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

It’s never easy to follow up a legendary coach, and Jay Johnson’s first season was a bit of a disappointment as the Tigers fell in the Hattiesburg Regional. But Johnson has put together a monster offseason with the best transfer and recruiting classes in the nation.

The star of the class is Tommy White, who dominated as a freshman at NC State last fall and should be the source of a lot of LSU’s offense on the diamond this spring. Pitchers Paul Skenes and Christian Little should raise the ceiling considerably, as well.

This is one of the best rosters in college baseball, and it should be a team poised to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU didn't hire Jimbo Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EI4Oq_0jMMnhoi00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s rocky history with Fisher certainly hasn’t made the program look great over the last few years. On several occasions, the program has tried (and failed) to bring Fisher in, most recently last fall. That search also reportedly targeted Lincoln Riley before settling on Kelly.

But given the way things have played out in 2022, LSU is likely thanking its lucky stars Fisher never said yes. He would almost certainly have a similar contract to his current deal at A&M — or Kelly’s at LSU, for that matter — which nets him a fully guaranteed $95 million over the next 10 years.

I suppose it’s fine to spend that kind of money when you’re winning, but what happens when you’re 4-7 without much hope for the long-term but also can’t afford to pay $86 million for your coach to hit the road? The Aggies are finding that out right now.

It’s a bleak situation in College Station and one that could be playing out in Baton Rouge right now, had things gone down a bit differently. Given how Kelly’s first season is going, I don’t think there’s an LSU fan alive that would make that trade.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

Recruits React: LSU Commits Remain Upbeat About The Future

It wasn’t the result LSU had hoped for against Texas A&M Saturday night, but future Tigers remain optimistic about the trajectory of this program. Prospects are remaining upbeat with the new culture LSU is developing and understand they can make an impact rather quickly once in Baton Rouge. Social media has been raving with reactions from current LSU commits despite the recent loss, with their focus set on the SEC Championship/future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Comeback

CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss

After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Texas A&M

While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
gueydantoday.com

VC going back to the semifinals

BATON ROUGE — The Vermilion Catholic Eagles advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three years by doing what they do best. The Eagles, 12-0, beat Southern Lab, 17-7, in Friday’s quarterfinal round of the Division IV Select Playoffs. VC will play St. Martin’s Episcopal at...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown football team Final Four-bound after overtime win over Mays

HAMPTON – Coach Niketa Battle’s Dutchtown Bulldogs pulled out an exciting 40-34 overtime win against Mays, the team he previously coached, in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals Friday night. Dutchtown will travel to Ware County for the AAAAA semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2.
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships

For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Stormy Tonight and Again Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms have developed across Acadiana on this Thanksgiving afternoon, and we're going to hold onto the wet weather through this evening. And although we'll see a lull in activity for Black Friday, another round of steadier and heavier showers and storms are going to roll through the region Saturday.
The Center Square

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy