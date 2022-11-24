Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Draws Iowa State for NCAA First Round Battle
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball draws (6) Iowa State for its NCAA First Round matchup on Friday, Dec. 2 from Gainesville, Florida. Friday's official first serve is set for 4:30 p.m on SECN+. The victor of the Eagles-Cyclones (19-11) matchup will face the winner of (3) Florida and Florida A&M on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Second Round. General admission all-session passes for the general public will go on sale Monday starting at 9 a.m. (follow this link for purchasing). Single-session tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.
fgcuathletics.com
Axner, Lockey and Shomaker Named to CSC Academic All-District Team
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Three members of the NCAA Tournament bound FGCU Volleyball squad were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team Friday. Outside hitter Erin Shomaker (Granville, Ohio), setter Chelsey Lockey (Eaton, Colorado) and libero Dana Axner (Dublin, Ohio) represent the Eagles on the all-district list for their performances on the court and in the classroom. Every academic all-district honoree advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot as first and second-team members will be announced in late December. Earlier this month, both Axner and Shomaker earned ASUN Academic Team recognition as well.
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Women's Basketball Holds Off Hawai’i 63-50 in Rainbow Wahine Showdown
HONOLULU – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (5-1) converted 24 Hawai'i turnovers into 29 points Saturday night en route to a 63-50 victory in the 2022 Rainbow Wahine Showdown at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Eagles junior guard Alyza Winston (Muskegon, Mich./Muskegon HS/Mississippi State) was the game's top scorer with 16 points as FGCU led the game from start to finish.
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Women's Basketball Falls Short to No. 2 Stanford 93-69 in Rainbow Wahine Showdown
HONOLULU – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (4-1) hung tough with second-ranked Stanford (6-1) through three quarters Friday night before a big fourth-quarter stretch pushed the Cardinal to a 93-69 victory over the Eagles. FGCU and Stanford trailed by only four at halftime in the first game of the 2022 Rainbow Wahine Showdown at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, but the Cardinal shot 59.5 percent and dominated the boards in the second half.
First Baptist, Bishop Verot, Dunbar claim regional titles for Southwest Florida
History has been made in Southwest Florida. For the first time, three teams from the area (Collier, Lee, Charlotte counties) have won regional championships in the same season. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers), Dunbar (Fort Myers), and First Baptist (Naples) all earned titles on Friday. Here is a look at ...
Dunbar stuns Naples, wins first regional championship
NAPLES, Fla.-- The Dunbar High School football team did the impossible and, in the process, made history. In the Class 3S-Region 4 championship game on Friday, the Tigers did what no one has this season (or most seasons). They shut down Naples High School's powerful rushing attack, then had just ...
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Iron Joe Turkey Ride: Cyclists pedal for better rider safety in Naples
One rider told Fox 4 the event was about creating a community and supporting an organization dedicated to safer rides for cyclists.
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily report: 20,000 units headed to three counties in the region
A tug of war is playing out in the Southwest Florida multifamily market. On one side is the harsh reality of Hurricane Ian and rising interest rates. Both, according to a new report from California-based commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates, have led to multiple deals either being delayed or outright failing over the past three months. “Overall transaction volume for multifamily has decreased over 60% from (the) prior quarter,” the Lee & Associates report found, “as cap rates adjust to the new leverage environment.”
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.
usf.edu
FEMA extends deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance
FEMA announced this week that the agency is extending the deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal assistance. The new deadline to submit an application is Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA this extension comes at the request of the State of Florida. Residents of the following...
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel
The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
cbs12.com
Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
WESH
‘A tremendous loss’: Florida deputy killed in crash had just celebrated 23rd birthday
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy who was killed while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 had just celebrated his 23rd birthday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by 30-year-old Cassandra Smith after she lost control of her...
NBC 2
Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building
NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.
WINKNEWS.com
Arcadia man killed while crossing I-75 in Lee County
An Arcadia man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 northbound early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old Arcadia man was walking across the interstate north of Bayshore road just after 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling in the center lane hit him. Troopers...
Comments / 0