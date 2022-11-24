ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Dave
4d ago

You were hired to coach and not give your views of the world. Seems you're not very good at either. Miss Kim yet?

Reply
3
Related
KWTX

Toddler killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35; several others hospitalized

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old toddler was killed and several people suffered serious injuries in a chain-collision wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-35. The deadly pileup was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. KWTX has learned at three patients...
TROY, TX
KWTX

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy