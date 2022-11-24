ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

The Highest Fat Item On Chick-Fil-As Menu Isn't What You Think

By healthyNick
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3rSE_0jMMlkXJ00

Aside from being easily accessible, chicken brings a range of health benefits. The common protein helps your tissues recover, in addition to upkeep your muscle mass, according to Healthline . A single 3 ounces of chicken breast contains a rich variety of nutrients, like copper, fat, potassium, protein, vitamins B6 and B12, and zinc — all without any carbs. In fact, WebMD notes that chicken may also contribute to heart health and help manage weight. Plus, the tryptophan found in chicken is thought by some experts to play a role in enhancing your mood through its influence on serotonin — though research may say otherwise.

Not all experts think that chicken is a healthy choice. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine , for example, isn't convinced with chicken because it can contain carcinogens and increase your cholesterol. Additionally, fast food restaurants, like Chick-fil-A, use highly processed foods (per Healthline ). However, they do offer relatively healthier options compared to the scrumptious fried foods they are famous for. So, you might wonder what the item with the highest fat content on the Chick-fil-A menu is. The answer may surprise you.

If You Want To Avoid Fatty Food At Chick-Fil-A, Skip This Item

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFrSL_0jMMlkXJ00

You might think that the item with the highest fat content on the Chick-fil-A menu is something with fried chicken, or even mac and cheese, but you would be mistaken. In fact, the fattiest menu item does not even contain chicken at all. Believe it or not, it's the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit on the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu that contains a whopping 42 grams of fat and 610 calories (via Chick-fil-A ). The fatty meal consists of a buttered biscuit, egg, sausage, and a slice of American cheese. Unfortunately, the breakfast option even ranked second under the worse breakfast items at Chick-fil-A (per Eat This, Not That! ).

Depending on your diet, you should normally only eat around 67 grams of fat per day based on a 2,000-calorie diet, according to Healthline . With that being said, if you start your days with a Chick-fil-A sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit, you'll only have around 25 grams of fat left, not including lunch. Instead, consider a better alternative on the Chick-fil-A menu and try the grilled chicken nuggets. You can get a filling serving of 12 chicken nuggets, which only have 4.5 grams of fat (per Chick-fil-A ). While it may be tempting to go for the tastiest items on the Chick-fil-A menu, sometimes what tastes the best is not always the healthiest choice.

Read this next: 12 Sources Of Healthy Fats You Should Be Eating

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
shefinds

The One Type Of Protein Experts Say You Should Be Eating Every Day For Long-Lasting Energy

Whether you’re looking for a way to crush your workouts without running into fatigue or need sustained energy throughout the work day that you can’t seem to find no matter how many cups of coffee you drink, it seems we could all use a little more energy these days. As it turns out, the best way to get that energy is by maintaining a healthy, nutrient-filled diet. And while we generally get most of our energy from carbs, it’s also important to consider which proteins you’re eating. As it turns out, there’s one type of protein you should be eating daily in order to keep your energy levels up as much as possible: complete proteins.
EatingWell

The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
shefinds

2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
The Independent

3 signs you’re drinking too much water

We’re often told to drink eight glasses of water a day – but this might not actually be the magic number.Research from the University of Aberdeen published this week suggests the recommended intake of two litres of water a day doesn’t actually match our actual needs – and in many situations is too high.Given around half of our daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate we only really need around 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.That doesn’t mean you should stop hydrating entirely. “Our bodies need water for a whole host of essential functions,” says Dr Bryony Henderson,...
CNET

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Parade

9 Smart Bedtime Snacks for Diabetics

Many people with diabetes deliberately nosh at night to keep glucose levels from plummeting while they sleep. A snack before bed isn’t a bad impulse, says Dr. Fran Cogen, MD, director of the childhood and adolescent diabetes program at Children’s National Health System. But the wrong kind of snack can actually make things worse. Instead of high-carb fare like chips, “aim for a bedtime snack of protein plus carbohydrate,” she says.
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
BGR.com

Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer

A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This One Hot Drink For Younger-Looking Skin

When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!

If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
93K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy