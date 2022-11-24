The Highest Fat Item On Chick-Fil-As Menu Isn't What You Think

Aside from being easily accessible, chicken brings a range of health benefits. The common protein helps your tissues recover, in addition to upkeep your muscle mass, according to Healthline . A single 3 ounces of chicken breast contains a rich variety of nutrients, like copper, fat, potassium, protein, vitamins B6 and B12, and zinc — all without any carbs. In fact, WebMD notes that chicken may also contribute to heart health and help manage weight. Plus, the tryptophan found in chicken is thought by some experts to play a role in enhancing your mood through its influence on serotonin — though research may say otherwise.

Not all experts think that chicken is a healthy choice. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine , for example, isn't convinced with chicken because it can contain carcinogens and increase your cholesterol. Additionally, fast food restaurants, like Chick-fil-A, use highly processed foods (per Healthline ). However, they do offer relatively healthier options compared to the scrumptious fried foods they are famous for. So, you might wonder what the item with the highest fat content on the Chick-fil-A menu is. The answer may surprise you.

If You Want To Avoid Fatty Food At Chick-Fil-A, Skip This Item

You might think that the item with the highest fat content on the Chick-fil-A menu is something with fried chicken, or even mac and cheese, but you would be mistaken. In fact, the fattiest menu item does not even contain chicken at all. Believe it or not, it's the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit on the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu that contains a whopping 42 grams of fat and 610 calories (via Chick-fil-A ). The fatty meal consists of a buttered biscuit, egg, sausage, and a slice of American cheese. Unfortunately, the breakfast option even ranked second under the worse breakfast items at Chick-fil-A (per Eat This, Not That! ).

Depending on your diet, you should normally only eat around 67 grams of fat per day based on a 2,000-calorie diet, according to Healthline . With that being said, if you start your days with a Chick-fil-A sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit, you'll only have around 25 grams of fat left, not including lunch. Instead, consider a better alternative on the Chick-fil-A menu and try the grilled chicken nuggets. You can get a filling serving of 12 chicken nuggets, which only have 4.5 grams of fat (per Chick-fil-A ). While it may be tempting to go for the tastiest items on the Chick-fil-A menu, sometimes what tastes the best is not always the healthiest choice.

Read this next: 12 Sources Of Healthy Fats You Should Be Eating