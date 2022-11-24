Read full article on original website
Related
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
Equities and crude drop as China hit by protests
Stocks and oil prices sank Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down more than two percent.
Comments / 0