Read full article on original website
Related
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
NOLA.com
Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs
The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen: 'I don't know what a catch is anymore' after refs overturn a big Saints play
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Early in the second quarter, Taysom Hill stood tall in the face of pressure and delivered a strike downfield to rookie Chris Olave, a 30-yard gain that set the New Orleans Saints up at the San Francisco 8-yard line. Or, at least that’s what it...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Saints sink to new low in ugly shutout loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The bad days at the office are starting to pile up for the New Orleans Saints. They had another one at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. In a season of desultory losses and frustrating mistakes, the Saints sunk to a new low against the San Francisco 49ers when they failed to score in a dismal 13-0 loss.
NOLA.com
Saints shut out for first time in 20 years, and the NFC South sinks even lower
When going through the NFL standings and evaluating the eight divisions, it’s pretty obvious to see that the NFC South is the weakest. All four teams have losing records through Week 12, including the New Orleans Saints, but it’s the Saints who find themselves in the cellar after an ugly 13-0 loss yesterday to the San Francisco 49ers.
NOLA.com
Arch Manning's high school career ends as U-High puts clamps on Newman offense
University High of Baton Rouge put the clamps on Arch Manning and the Newman offense as the eighth-seeded Cubs won 49-13 in a select Division III state quarterfinal Friday at Newman’s Michael Lupin Field. Manning played his final high school game as he completed 8 of 21 for 96...
NOLA.com
Where's the offense? Three things we learned from the 49ers' shut out of the Saints.
The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0 on Sunday. Here's what we learned:. Yes, I left the “O” out of Orleans on purpose. The offense was pathetic on Sunday, and that might be putting it nicely. The Saints were shut out for the first time since Jan. 6, 2002 (the end of the 2001 season). It was the 49ers then too, blanking the Saints 38-0 in the Dome. Losing to the 49ers isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They will be in the Super Bowl hunt. But not scoring when you have that many opportunities was a bad look. Wil Lutz missed a field goal. Alvin Kamara fumbled at the goal line. Another trip to the red zone ended in an Andy Dalton fumble. Ouch! Or in this case, _uch!
NOLA.com
NFL Week 12 early-late teaser and a Bucs player prop: Best Bets for Nov. 27
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Saints once again buried under a mountain of their own mistakes in shutout loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With a couple of minutes left in the third quarter of a game they would eventually lose, there was the microcosm of the New Orleans Saints' season, tidily presented in the span of a few seconds. The Saints were in desperation mode in the second...
NOLA.com
Saints 1st rounder Trevor Penning makes his long-awaited debut, notes areas to improve
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.
NOLA.com
Marshon Lattimore will miss his 7th straight game, but Saints' reinforcements have arrived
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It turns out the New Orleans Saints will not have their regular starting secondary back in one piece. Defensive back Marshon Lattimore will officially miss a seventh straight game with an abdomen injury. He returned to practice this week and was questionable coming into Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but is inactive.
NOLA.com
'They took that man's pick away': Saints strongly disagree on Chris Harris penalty in loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alontae Taylor caught the ball fair and square, snatching it out of the air completely uncontested. And then the New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback ran, a lengthy 48 yards to be exact. He was tackled at the 8-yard line, setting his offense up pretty in the red zone.
NOLA.com
Catholic defense dials up big plays at right time to seize momentum in victory over Karr
Even though second-seeded Catholic High gave up 399 yards, it was the defense that ultimately did it for the team. A fourth-quarter fumble recovery flipped the momentum a final time, giving the Bears the momentum needed to post a 32-24 victory over No. 7 Karr in a Division I select quarterfinal game played at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Refs pick up the flag on an apparent Texas A&M interference call in the LSU game
The LSU football team put together a rough first half Saturday night, trailing 17-10 to Texas A&M at halftime, but the Aggies also got a little help on a pass interference call that was wiped out just before the half. Texas A&M Jordin Gilbert hit LSU receiver Jaray Jenkins from...
NOLA.com
Saints WR Chris Olave had a big catch overturned on a replay vs. 49ers. Fans were perplexed.
The New Orleans Saints offense had a hard time getting going early against the San Francisco 49ers, and it also couldn't seem to catch a break with the referees. Saints receiver Chris Olave pulled in a pass from Taysom Hill that would have put the offense in the red zone for the first time in the game, but the 49ers had the call overturned on a review in the second quarter.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, refs, uniforms
For the second consecutive week, the New Orleans Saints will face a foe they used to know very well, as they travel to the Bay Area to take on a former NFC West rival in the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately for the Saints, if one were to go by the...
NOLA.com
Brandon Ingram's toe injury means Pelicans' depth could be tested
When Brandon Ingram exited Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies late in the first half, the night went from bad to worse for the New Orleans Pelicans. While he was bringing the ball up the floor, Ingram accidentally kicked Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks’ heel. Ingram was subbed out with 59 seconds remaining in the second quarter. He never returned.
Comments / 0