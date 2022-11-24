The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0 on Sunday. Here's what we learned:. Yes, I left the “O” out of Orleans on purpose. The offense was pathetic on Sunday, and that might be putting it nicely. The Saints were shut out for the first time since Jan. 6, 2002 (the end of the 2001 season). It was the 49ers then too, blanking the Saints 38-0 in the Dome. Losing to the 49ers isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They will be in the Super Bowl hunt. But not scoring when you have that many opportunities was a bad look. Wil Lutz missed a field goal. Alvin Kamara fumbled at the goal line. Another trip to the red zone ended in an Andy Dalton fumble. Ouch! Or in this case, _uch!

