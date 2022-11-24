Read full article on original website
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr
What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.Following Ronaldo’s exit, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils have targeted PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo as his ideal replacement. Any deal will not come cheap though, with...
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
‘The greatest day of my life’: Saudi Arabia’s female fans bring the noise
Saudi Arabia’s female fans were out in force for the match against Poland thanks to reforms that are leading to greater equality
