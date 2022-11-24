ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

American Songwriter

Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa Announce Inaugural Black Star Line Festival Headlined by Erykah Badu, T-Pain, and More

Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa have announced the inaugural Black Star Line Festival, which is set for next year in Africa. The Chicago artists launched the concept of the festival months ago and now they’ve solidified their first lineup, headlined by big names like Erykah Bady, T-Pain, and more. The show will also feature Chance and Mensa performing.
defpen

Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Lauryn Hill To Headline Miami Funk Fest

The year may be coming to a close, but one of the most soulful music celebrations of 2022 has yet to take place. Closing out the month of December, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Carl Thomas, Anthony Hamilton, Lauryn Hill, Case and Dru Hill are set to perform at the Miami Funk Fest in Florida. Joining Sullivan, Thomas, Hill and several others, Ying Yang Twins, Jeezy, T.I. and Rick Ross are set to perform as well.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music

If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson.  Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album.  More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
VIRGINIA STATE
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Vibe

Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal

Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports. The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing. More from VIBE.comCan Iggy Azalea Recapture Her "Fancy" Era? Tory Lanez Thinks SoIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseNew Music Friday:...
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
LOUISIANA STATE
Vibe

Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case

Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety.  “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Calls TakeOff The ‘Run-DMC Of This Time’ While Mourning Late Migos Rapper

Fat Joe has drawn comparisons between TakeOff and legendary Hip Hop group Run-DMC while mourning the life of the Migos rapper in a new interview. Joey Crack was the guest on the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith’s Cadence13 Know Mercy podcast, released Wednesday (November 16). While speaking about the losses Hip Hop has continued to suffer, the Bronx rapper noted how Take wasn’t just a “regular rapper” and called him the Run-DMC of this era.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Sued Over Use of Boogie Down Productions Track On ‘Donda' Album

Kanye West apparently hasn't done himself any favors in uploading his Andre 3000 collaboration "Life Of The Party" on his Stem Player device … the song is now at the center of a lawsuit filed by the record company that owns a famous track by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Juelz Santana On Why Lil Wayne Collab Album Wasn’t Released

Juelz Santana says his collaborative album with Lil Wayne was held up due to “too much politics.”. Juelz Santana says that his collaborative album with Lil Wayne never saw the light of day because of “politics.” Santana discussed the long-awaited I Can’t Feel My Face with VladTV during a recent interview.
Black Enterprise

And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split

Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
