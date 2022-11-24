Read full article on original website
About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters
KOCHI, India Nov 28 (Reuters) - As many as 36 police were injured in clashes with protesters in India's southern state of Kerala who were demanding the release of a person arrested during a demonstration against a $900-million port project of the Adani Group, officials said.
After locking out everyone for more than two years Aussies are finally being welcomed back to this tourist favourite - and getting out of the airport is even easier than Bali
Australians can finally book a trip to Japan after two long years of the holiday hotspot being shut off to tourists. Japan had some of the world's strictest border controls in place when Covid wreaked havoc across the world but after almost two-and-a-half years of locking out tourists, the nation is finally welcoming b ack tourists wanting to travel without a visa.
What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China
Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
