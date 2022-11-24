Read full article on original website
China COVID cases hit fresh record high after weekend of protests
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
Matt Hancock news - live: MP faces political uncertainty after his stint at I’m a Celebrity
Former health secretary Matt Hancock will face angry colleagues and constituents amid questions about his political future as he returns home after coming third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity. The West Suffolk MP was suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and received widespread backlash for his decision to leave his constituency to participate in the reality show more than 10,000 miles away. “I don’t think serving members of parliament should be taking place in reality television programmes,” said transport secretary Mark Harper on Sky News. “However well they do on them I still think they should be doing...
Russia, U.S. have ways to manage nuclear risks - RIA cites U.S. diplomat
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have ways to manage nuclear risks at the level of intelligence agencies, charge d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Russia's state news agency, adding that for now there are no meetings scheduled.
U.S. and Russia continue discussing release of Griner and Whelan - RIA quotes U.S. diplomat
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, stands inside a defendants' cage during the reading of the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo.
Victoria faces a grave climate and energy crisis. The new government's policies must be far bolder
The Andrews Labor government has been returned in Victoria. It must now reckon with two particularly crucial challenges: runaway climate change and wartime-scale energy costs. Victorians are still reeling from rare major flooding in which the state’s largest dam, Dartmouth, spilled over. Meanwhile, electricity prices in Victoria are rising dramatically. The Andrews government has signalled a major shakeup of Victoria’s energy sector. Its pre-election commitments – a 95% renewable electricity target by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2045 – are definite moves in the right direction. And plans to reinstate the State Electricity Commission, including a constitutional amendment to cement this...
What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China
Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Labour's share of national income has been remarkably consistent since the 1860s
Inflation and sluggish wage growth have raised concerns that wages and salaries are becoming an increasing smaller share of national income. Australian Council of Trade Unions head Sally McManus has said labour’s share of income is at its lowest point since 1960 – “a shameful situation for us to be in as a country”. Read more: There's an obvious reason wages aren't growing, but you won't hear it from Treasury or the Reserve Bank To get a perspective on...
Analysis-Australian buy-now, pay-later sector faces fresh hurdle: regulation
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - When Melbourne barista Melinda Elliott had to cut back on casual work shifts this year, she asked her buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) provider, Afterpay, to lower her credit limit. She did not want debt she could not afford to repay.
About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters
KOCHI, India Nov 28 (Reuters) - As many as 36 police were injured in clashes with protesters in India's southern state of Kerala who were demanding the release of a person arrested during a demonstration against a $900-million port project of the Adani Group, officials said.
Marketmind: Red alert
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar.
‘I believe literature is in peril’: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie comes out fighting for freedom of speech
I meet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie the day after she delivers and records her Reith Lecture for the BBC. She is a commanding presence: flawless to look at, serene in her confidence, vivid and trenchant in her quest to smash every point and win every argument. We meet at Broadcasting House a few hours before she leaves London for Lagos: the writer now splits her time between Nigeria and the US. In the former, she says, “life is louder, more raucous, more joyful, my cousins are there. People come into the house all the time. In the US, I have silence and I need silence as well.” It’s a neat, fleeting snapshot of who she is, troublemaker and thinker, with enough self-awareness to make space for both.
