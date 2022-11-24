ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIRO 7 Seattle

China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the...
The Associated Press

Almirall joins FACILITATE, a patient-driven Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project to enable the use of clinical trial data by study participants

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, today announced that it is participating in FACILITATE, ( F r A mework for C l I nica L tr I al participants’ da TA reutilization for a fully T ransparent and E thical ecosystem) a patient-driven Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project aimed to create a framework for access and reutilization of clinical trial participant data for a fully compliant and ethical ecosystem. FACILITATE main objective is to help return the clinical trial data to the study participants, ready for reuse in either further research or in healthcare practice, improving the current situation where clinical data are isolated in separate repositories and cannot be used outside the clinical trial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005124/en/ Almirall HQ in Barcelona (Photo: Business Wire)

