Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, today announced that it is participating in FACILITATE, ( F r A mework for C l I nica L tr I al participants' da TA reutilization for a fully T ransparent and E thical ecosystem) a patient-driven Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project aimed to create a framework for access and reutilization of clinical trial participant data for a fully compliant and ethical ecosystem. FACILITATE main objective is to help return the clinical trial data to the study participants, ready for reuse in either further research or in healthcare practice, improving the current situation where clinical data are isolated in separate repositories and cannot be used outside the clinical trial.

42 MINUTES AGO