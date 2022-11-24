ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Weaponizing Winter

By JAMES BROOKE
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xnfV_0jMMk2nf00

With snow forecast to fall throughout Ukraine this weekend, Russia’s missile attacks against electricity infrastructure are designed to render Ukraine uninhabitable this winter, Ukrainian officials charge.

Russia aims “to turn the cold of winter into a weapon of mass destruction,” President Zelensky warned Tuesday in his nightly fireside chat to his compatriots.

A Zelensky adviser, Andriy Yermak, tweeted : “Their goal is obvious: to cause a large-scale humanitarian catastrophe, to provoke another refugee crisis in Europe. It’s either force Ukraine to make peace or force the West to force Ukraine to make peace.”

Cold temperatures will force 2 million to 3 million Ukrainians to leave their homes in coming weeks, the regional director for the World Health Organization, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, predicted at a press conference at Kyiv on Monday. Saying this could be “life-threatening for millions of Ukrainians,” he concluded: “Put simply, this winter will be about survival.”

During nine months of war, about 17 million Ukrainians have been displaced, either internally or leaving the country as refugees. This is almost half of a 2020 electronic census population estimate of 37.3 million. More recently, in an echo of British determination during the 1940-41 blitz, 70 percent of Ukrainians told Gallup pollsters in September that they want the war to end with a Ukrainian military victory.

On Wednesday, a missile barrage left Kyiv and other cities without power and water. Ukraineandapos;s Air Force said the air defense shot down 51 of about 70 Russian cruise missiles launched Wednesday from warplanes and from two boats in the Black Sea.

This was the latest in a 6-week Russian bombing campaign that has destroyed substations, transformers and power lines. Ukrainian energy officials suspect that behind the precision bombing is inside knowledge of the electricity network – either from defectors or from Russian engineers who built the system in the Soviet era.

“The scale of the destruction is colossal,” head of Ukrenergo, the sole operator of the countryandapos;s high-voltage transmission lines, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, told reporters at Kyiv Tuesday.

At the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Wednesday that it appeared “Putin is determined to reduce Ukraine’s energy facilities to rubble,” and “clearly weaponizing winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people.”andamp;nbsp; She described his goal as to “freeze the country into submission.”

Moving beyond electricity, Russia last week bombed 10 gas production facilities in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine is believed to have enough gas to get through the winter, due to low demand and massive underground reservoirs in western Ukraine. Ukraine’s economy may shrink by one-third this year.

Turning the gas war on Europe, Gazprom, Russian’s state-backed gas export monopoly, has threatened to cut gas transfers next Monday across Ukraine, the last functioning pipeline from Russia to Europe. Gazprom charges that Ukraine is holding back deliveries to neighboring Moldova.

“Russia continues to use energy resources as a tool of blackmail," Moldova’s prime minister, Natalia Gavrilita, told PRO-TV television Wednesday. Moldova’s infrastructure minister, Andre Spuni, tweeted that Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have caused Moldova to lose half of its power.

In the past, Gazprom has used minor charges as pretexts for major cuts in gas deliveries to the European Union. In response to the Gazprom threat, the European gas benchmark jumped more than 8 per cent Tuesday. This fall, the EU has received about 43 million cubic meters of gas daily through this pipeline.

Inside Ukraine, Mr. Zelensky said local officials are setting up over 4,000andamp;nbsp; “invincibility centers” around Ukraine to provide electricity, heat, water, internet, mobile phone connections and a pharmacy, free of charge and around the clock. At present, blackouts vary between four hours and 12 hours. Power executives predict that blackouts will continue through March.

To get through the winter, Ukraine is appealing for transformers, power equipment and anti-aircraft defense systems. On Wednesday, Britain’s Defense Ministry said there had been no reports in a week of Russia using Iranian attack drones. The Ministry said Moscow might be running out of the drones and would try to buy more from Iran.

Last week, Defense Secretary Austin said Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine’s power system have “little or no military purpose,” and constitute a war crime. He warned: “With the onset of winter, families will be without power, and more importantly, without heat.”

On Wednesday, Pope Francis compared the misery of Ukrainians today to the “terrible genocide” of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the country. “This Saturday marks the anniversary of the terrible genocide of the Holodomor, the extermination by famine of 1932-33 that was artificially caused by Stalin,” he said. “Let us pray for the victims of this genocide and let us pray for so many Ukrainians - children, women, elderly - who are today suffering the martyrdom of aggression.”

During this Thanksgiving and holiday season, charities are helping Ukrainians get through the winter. Three friends of mine in Ukraine have switched gears and are running aid organizations:

An Odesa port owner, Andriy Stavnitser, runs Help Center Ukraine. Their warehouse in New Jersey collects heaters, generators, sleeping bags, and medical supplies for shipment to their collection center in Lublin, Poland. From there, aid goods are trucked across Ukraine.

The former Economy Minister, and now president of the Kyiv School of Economics, Timofiy Mylovanov, is raising $2 million to build bomb shelters for schools. Schools without bomb shelters are not allowed to open. A shelter in a village school can cost $10,000. Donations are tax deductible for US citizens.andamp;nbsp;

The School pairs donors with schools so American and Ukrainian children can become pen pals. “We have finished one school, and have 85 more in the pipeline,” Mr. Mylovanov said Tuesday by telephone from Kyiv. “There are about 3,000 schools in Ukraine that need shelters. The need is great.”

A Colorado native, retired US Marine Corps Reserve Colonel, and president of a leading Kyiv ad agency, Andrew Bain, leads the Ukrainian Freedom Fund, a Wyoming-based non-profit group. Their “Warm Up Ukraine” campaign is buying hats, gloves, jackets, socks, boots, thermal underwear, Gore-Tex, multi-layer sleep systems, furnaces, and generators.andamp;nbsp;

“The only thing more miserable than being stuck under artillery fire is being stuck under artillery fire under freezing rain,” Colonel Bain said from Kyiv about the aid, which goes to Ukraine’s front line soldiers.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s ‘Hunky-Dory’ Act Flops as Frantic Russians Flee Crimea

As Ukrainian forces gain momentum and push Russia’s military to retreat from territory stolen during the war in Ukraine this year, Moscow is working to signal that some territory it took from Ukraine is off limits. Russia’s Governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday that Russia is working to...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Russia made Soviet famine memorial ‘a day of terror’

Vladimir Putin’s forces have turned Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine which killed millions into a “day of terror”, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger “must never again be used as a weapon” – as shells hit civilian homes in central Ukraine, people fled newly-liberated Kherson, and Kyiv continued to reel from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.Accusing the Kremlin of reviving the “genocidal” tactics of Josef Stalin, as restrictions on electricity use remained in place across 15 parts of the...
France 24

Ukraine accuses Kremlin of using same 'genocidal' tactics from Soviet-era famine

Ukraine accused Russia on Saturday of using the same "genocidal" tactics that it used against it in the 1930s under Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Boston 25 News WFXT

Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymr...
The Hill

Zelensky compares Russian war to Soviet ‘genocide’ on 90th anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the man-made famine that caused millions of deaths in the 1930s under Soviet rule in an address remembering the historic event Saturday.  Zelensky said at the country’s International Summit on Food Security that in both conflicts Russian forces created a “food crisis.”  Russia’s full-scale invasion…
BBC

Putin can’t escape fallout from Russian retreat in Ukraine

How the message has changed. Right after Russia invaded Ukraine, TV talk show hosts here were confidently predicting that within days Russian troops would be marching through Kyiv. That was nearly nine months ago. This week the same presenters were grim faced as they announced the army's "difficult decision" to...
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

840
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy