El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
kunm.org
FRI: Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers, APS to try new grading program, + More
Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. Lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill in the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to address the critical shortage of caregivers that give therapy and other services to New Mexicans with developmental disabilities. As the Albuquerque Journal...
Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is offering a special holiday way to bring the taste of the Land of Enchantment into your home. The state has unveiled the "New Mexico Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook" The festive online catalogue allows you to look through products grown in the state You can The post New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’ appeared first on KVIA.
ladailypost.com
Community Archaeologist Joins New Mexico Historic Sites
Elisabeth Stone, the new regional manager of Coronado and Jemez Historic Sites. Courtesy/NMHS. New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) has found the new regional manager for Coronado Historic Site (CHS) and Jemez Historic Site (JHS): Dr. Elisabeth Stone, an accomplished archaeologist who has worked throughout New Mexico with an emphasis on equity, community and collaboration.
APD Investigates stabbing in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing. One victim with several stab wounds was located and transported to a hospital for treatment. As of 10:28 a.m., the Westbound lanes of traffic are closed on Central Ave. at Cagua Dr., N.E. The roads were opened up after the […]
APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As of 11:51 a.m. APD’s SWAT unit is responding to help detain an armed individual who is barricaded inside a Northeast Albuquerque apartment. Officers are at the Enclave apartments located on Osuna Place, between Wyoming Blvd. and Eubank Blvd. since 8:40 a.m. attempting to engage with the individual. No other information is […]
Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico judge and her pets shot dead by her husband in suspected murder-suicide, police say
A judge in New Mexico and several of her pets were shot dead in what police say they believe was a murder-suicide by her husband. Police found the bodies of Diane Albert, 65, Eric Pinkerton, 63, and "several dead animals" inside their home on Ranchitos Road in Los Ranchos De Albuquerque on Friday after a friend of the couple got "a troubling message from Eric Pinkerton," the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
City unveils new shade structure to commemorate West Mesa murders victims
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than a decade since the discovery of 11 buried women in the West Mesa, and the case is still unsolved. The victims have not been forgotten. Friday at Women’s Memorial Park, the city unveiled a new structure to honor the victims. Eleanor Griego is the mother of Julie Nieto, who […]
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
ladailypost.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham Announces $20 Million In Awards For Housing Stability
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) Monday announced more than $20 million in awards to 41 organizations throughout New Mexico. These awards will help provide housing stability services for at-risk communities and to help renters navigate housing obstacles...
'Largest archaeological preserve' in the United States located in Colorado
A UNESCO World Heritage Site that has a history of attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually, Mesa Verde National Park is one Colorado destination that can't be missed. Not only is the landscape stunning, the educational experience it provides is unmatched. Spanning more than 50,000 acres, this national park is...
Sights and Sounds: Indian Center Thanksgiving
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Indian Center held its annual Thanksgiving meal at their Texas Street location on Wednesday. Head cook Gordon Joe said the center expected around 250 people to come over for the feast. People from the community were able to come and help themselves to some traditional Thanksgiving food. “I prepared […]
Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past
An American Indian boarding school in Santa Fe, N.M., with a traumatic past, is making a difference for students and their tribal communities. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports on how students are carrying on their traditional native culture. Nov. 25, 2022.
Daily Beast
New Mexico Judge Shot Dead Along With Her Pets
A newly elected judge in New Mexico has been found shot dead along with her pets in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Diane Albert, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos and a former Los Alamos County Commissioner, was found dead Friday after a friend alerted police to a “troubling message” from Albert’s husband, the Albuquerque Journal reports, citing a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “[Eric] Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself,” the spokeswoman was quoted saying. Deputies reportedly found the bodies of several dogs and a cat at the couple’s home. Local news outlet KOAT reports that dispatch tapes obtained from the sheriff’s office revealed deputies being told: “He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself.”
