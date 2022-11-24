SCY (25 yards) In his last meet before aging up, Sam Marsteiner posted two nation-leading times at the WAVE Quad Meet earlier this month in Cary, North Carolina. Then 14 years old, the New Wave Swim Team standout crushed a Junior Nationals cut of 4:27.18 in the 500 free that shaved nearly a second off his previous best from March. It’s the fastest time nationally in the 13-14 age group this season, more than two seconds ahead of Luka Mijatovic (4:29.84). The same weekend on the other side of the country, Mijatovic became the fastest 13-year-old in American history. The now-15-year-old Marsteiner finished just a couple seconds off Lleyton Plattel’s NAG record of 4:24.79 from 2017, while Mijatovic still has another year to chase that mark.

CARY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO