WATCH: Leon Marchand Swims Nation-Leading Times In 200 IM/400 IM/200 Fly At NCSU Invite
SCY (25 yards) One of the standout performers from last weekend’s midseason invites was Arizona State’s Leon Marchand, who continued his unbeaten streak this season in individual events when he won the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly at the 2022 NC State Invitational. In addition, the latter two of his races were also set with personal best times, and his 400 IM race made him the third-fastest performer of all-time in the event. Marchand now holds the top time in the nation for all of the events he swam at the NC State Invite.
Sam Marsteiner Clocks 4:27.18 500 Free, Breaks Into Top 10 All-Time NAG Rankings
SCY (25 yards) In his last meet before aging up, Sam Marsteiner posted two nation-leading times at the WAVE Quad Meet earlier this month in Cary, North Carolina. Then 14 years old, the New Wave Swim Team standout crushed a Junior Nationals cut of 4:27.18 in the 500 free that shaved nearly a second off his previous best from March. It’s the fastest time nationally in the 13-14 age group this season, more than two seconds ahead of Luka Mijatovic (4:29.84). The same weekend on the other side of the country, Mijatovic became the fastest 13-year-old in American history. The now-15-year-old Marsteiner finished just a couple seconds off Lleyton Plattel’s NAG record of 4:24.79 from 2017, while Mijatovic still has another year to chase that mark.
US Olympian Abbey Weitzeil and SC World Champion Michael Jensen Announce Engagement
US Olympian Abbey Weitzeil and NCAA Champion Michael Jensen have announced their engagement after dating for more than 4 years. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. US Olympian Abbey Weitzeil and NCAA Champion Michael Jensen have announced their engagement. The couple made the announcement via their Instagram accounts, with Weitzel...
All-Women Belgian Squad Named For 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) The Royal Belgian Swimming Federation has revealed its roster for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships and it’s a small one. Just 4 swimmers, all women, are set to represent the nation in Melbourne. Valentine Dumont, Alisee Pisane, Florine Gaspard and Fleur Vermeiren are on the roster.
LEN Awards Medals from 25k Open Water Race at Euros, Forms New Technical Committee
Three months after the 25k open water competition was canceled mid-race at the European Championships, LEN is awarding medals following an investigation. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala. Three months after the 25k open water competition was canceled mid-race at the 2022 European Championships, LEN (European Swimming League) has decided to...
Shehab Allam Breaks World Record For Longest Swim Wearing Handcuffs by Swimming 11km
Shehab Allam, a swimmer and coach from Dubai, has broken the Guiness World Record for the longest swim wearing handcuffs by swimming over 11km continuously. Stock photo via Andrea Masini Deepbluemedia. Shehab Allam, a swimmer and coach from Dubai, has broken the Guiness World Record for the longest swim wearing...
