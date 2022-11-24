Read full article on original website
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
Report: Matt Rhule Is Making A Big Hire At Nebraska
Matt Rhule is less than 48 hours removed from taking over as head coach at Nebraska, but he's already making a big splash. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rhule is expected to bring Evan Cooper onto his staff, whose coached alongside him at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL. Cooper...
Mike Purcell, Russell Wilson downplay exchange, saying Purcell was trying to provide “spark”
Broncos teammates Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell said after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers that their is no dissension between them. Running off the field in the fourth quarter, Purcell was caught making a beeline to Wilson and yelling at the quarterback. It did not appear friendly. Wilson, though,...
Report: Nebraska expected to name Matt Rhule next head coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule are ironing out a deal that will make him the Cornhuskers' next coach, ESPN reported Friday. Rhule, who previously coached at Temple and Baylor, was fired in October by the Panthers after a 1-4 start. He had an 11-27 record in two-plus seasons with the team.
Nebraska coaching search: Huskers 'zeroed in' on former Carolina Panthers, Baylor coach Matt Rhule, per report
Nebraska and athletic director Trev Alberts could be nearing the end of their coaching search. The Cornhuskers are zeroing in on former Carolina Panthers and Baylor coach Matt Rhule, according to a report by Chris Low. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sept. 11 and by hiring Rhule, would be able to get a new head coach in place well in advance of the early signing period, which starts Dec. 21.
Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
Arizona State hiring Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham as head coach
The Arizona State Sun Devils have found their next head coach. Shortly after Oregon lost its Civil War rivalry game to Oregon State 38-34 on Saturday, word emerged that ASU would be hiring Kenny Dillingham as their new head coach. Dillingham, 32, was in his first season as the offensive...
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kyler Murray Report
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have been together for a couple of seasons now. You would think that at this point, they would be "on the same page" with the offense. But apparently, that is not the case. According to a report from NFL Network...
Former WVU OC Jake Spavital Fired as Texas State Head Coach
Texas State has fired head coach Jake Spavital after compiling a 13-35 record through four years on the job, according to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com. Prior to taking the job at Texas State in 2019, Spavital was the offensive coordinator at West Virginia from 2017-18. Spavital helped lead the Mountaineers...
Andy Reid sets record for most wins at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL.
College Football World Reacts To Arizona State's Reported Coaching Hire
Another year, another lost coach for the University of Oregon. On Saturday, news broke that Ducks 32-year-old offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will be taking over as the next head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. The college football reacted to the Pac-12 coaching news on Twitter Saturday night. "Scottsdale...
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
Bill Belichick Compares 1 Player To Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor
Bill Belichick has coached some great players in his time as an NFL coach — including all-time greats Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor. This year, Belichick has up-and-coming running back Rhamondre Stevenson. According to NBC analyst Jason Garrett, Belichick raved to him about the young running back star. He...
Jim Irsay reacts to Nick Sirianni’s defense of Frank Reich
After the Eagles came from behind to beat the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni (a former Colts assistant) yelled into the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, “This shit is for Frank Reich.”. When talking to reporters after the game, Sirianni explained his reaction. “You don’t want to...
Initial Diagnosis Revealed For Von Miller After Scary Injury
The Bills defeated the Lions on Thanksgiving, but they lost Von Miller to a knee injury. Moments ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on the All-Pro edge rusher's status. Thankfully, Miller did not suffer a torn ACL. However, he could still miss the rest of the season. "Bills' LB...
Chiefs elevate two players from practice squad for Week 12 vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of practice squad promotions ahead of their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the NFL’s personnel notice, the Chiefs have used a standard elevation on both practice squad WR Cornell Powell and DB Zayne Anderson. This is the second consecutive week where Powell has been elevated from the practice squad, filling in for injured CB Chris Lammons on special teams. He also had one snap on offense last week and could prove to be a key depth piece on offense with Kadarius Toney declared out.
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
