The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of practice squad promotions ahead of their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the NFL’s personnel notice, the Chiefs have used a standard elevation on both practice squad WR Cornell Powell and DB Zayne Anderson. This is the second consecutive week where Powell has been elevated from the practice squad, filling in for injured CB Chris Lammons on special teams. He also had one snap on offense last week and could prove to be a key depth piece on offense with Kadarius Toney declared out.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO