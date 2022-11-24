ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Jonas says he felt 'destroyed' when he lost 'Amazing Spider-Man' role to Andrew Garfield

By Eammon Jacobs
 3 days ago
Joe Jonas and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

  • Joe Jonas recently said he was considered to play Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man."
  • The singer said he felt "destroyed" when he lost out to Andrew Garfield.
  • Jonas thought he had a good chance because director Marc Webb previously directed music videos.

Back in 2012, Sony Pictures released "The Amazing-Spider-Man," starring Andrew Garfield, which delivered a fresh take on the superhero after the famous Sam Raimi trilogy .

Although Marvel Studios would eventually cast its own younger web-slinger in Tom Holland, many fans still have a soft spot for Garfield's version of the hero, which is why his return in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was such a crowd-pleasing moment.

But the 2012 film and its sequel could've been much different if the studio went with a different actor: Joe Jonas .

Yes, the Jonas Brothers singer and "Camp Rock" star said he was considered for the role of Peter Parker on the big screen.

The singer and actor recently spoke to the Just For Variety podcast about his career, and discussed losing out to Garfield after auditioning for "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Jonas explained that although it was difficult not getting the role, Garfield was obviously the right candidate.

He said: "In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant. I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited, and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one."

The "Devotion" star also explained that he thought he had a good shot at the role because Marc Webb used to direct music videos before making the jump to feature films like "(500) Days of Summer."

Jonas added: 'But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks. And the director [Marc Webb] used to be a music video director, so I was like, 'I got an in here.'"

Jonas went on to say that although he failed to win "The Amazing Spider-Man" role, he still enjoys auditioning.

He said: "But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."

Unfortunately for the actor's fans, there aren't any photos of Jonas in a Spider-Man costume floating around because he didn't wear one as part of his auditions.

Jonas said: "No, but I'm sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day."

The star likely didn't get to wear the suit because Sony was focused on its well-known shortlist of actors , which also included Jamie Bell, Josh Hutcherson, Alden Ehrenreich, and Frank Dillane.

Read the original article on Insider

