2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
40 Maine Inspired Pet Names That Don’t Suck
It is always hard to come up with the perfect name for your new pet. Yes, sometimes when you adopt, your new cat, dog, guinea pig, etc. they already have a name, but it is really up to you what you would like to name them. I remember when I...
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
First ever 100 percent bio-based 3D-printed home unveiled
On Monday, the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) unveiled the first 3D-printed house made entirely out of bio-based materials called BioHome3D, according to a press release by the institution. Fully recyclable and highly insulated. The new structure consists of a 600-square-foot prototype featuring 3D-printed floors and...
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
Here’s 50 Maine Restaurants That Are Worth Making the Trip for
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
7 Christmas Traditions That Have Been Around for Generations in Maine
When the days get shorter and darker, the air gets colder, and the snow starts flying, you know Christmas is on its way. After the calendar flips to November, there's a slew of Christmas traditions in Maine that start coming out of the woodwork. Most of those traditions have been...
This Fancy $80,000 Electric Car is Only Sold in 12 States, Including New Hampshire
The California emissions law bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035. Many states have followed suit, including the New England states of Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Connecticut. This is the beginning of the rush to get electric vehicles out into the public, but it's not that easy.
New Waterville, Maine, Café Takes You Around the World in Just One Bite
This new Maine Café will take you around the world in just one bite. Wild Clover Café & Market at 16 Silver Street in Waterville, is a spot that foodies have to visit, especially if they want to travel through food. Tanya McCarthy, Owner of Wild Clover Café...
Yo-Yo Ma joins Wabanaki people in gratitude ceremony that dates back centuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Newell, a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and former director of a museum devoted to the history and culture of native people in Maine, was checking his email one day when something caught his eye. “I read the subject line: From the Office of Yo-Yo...
Inflation costs hit Maine Christmas tree industry
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The turkey was barely cold the morning after Thanksgiving. But, for many, the next holiday has already arrived. Cold rain didn’t stop families from browsing rows of balsams for the perfect Christmas tree in South Portland on Friday. The local Rotary Club has been...
Single Maine Mom Living in Her Van is Hesitant To Ask For Help But Has No Choice
During Camp Out Hunger, I met a lot of folks and connected with many Mainers sharing tough stories, hugging and crying all the while. One woman in particular, named Stephanie, is a single mother who is currently struggling. She has 4 children, ages 3 to 11 years old. She sadly lives in her van and works a full time job. Stephanie and her lovely daughter came to Camp Out Hunger to donate food and they came every day, donating each day.
Rain transitions to snow in in northern Maine tonight, staying rain south.
Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine. Pastries de'Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location. New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says. Increasing clouds today, rain and snow showers move in tonight. Rain transitions...
Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rate of pertussis has fallen sharply in Maine, which not long ago had one of the highest rates of the infectious disease in the country. Pertussis is also called whooping cough and it’s an infection that causes a severe, hacking cough and can be especially dangerous to babies.
Dire warnings about New England’s winter power grid reliability
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. A new report from a national power...
A Friendly Reminder of Who Has the Right of Way at Highway On Ramps
You've probably seen the confrontation happen as you're traveling down the Maine Turnpike or I-295. A driver is coming down the on-ramp to enter the highway just as someone in the left lane is approaching the end of the on-ramp. Horns honk from both cars as they start to get...
