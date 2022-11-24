ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.9 WBLM

40 Maine Inspired Pet Names That Don’t Suck

It is always hard to come up with the perfect name for your new pet. Yes, sometimes when you adopt, your new cat, dog, guinea pig, etc. they already have a name, but it is really up to you what you would like to name them. I remember when I...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage

Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
MAINE STATE
Interesting Engineering

First ever 100 percent bio-based 3D-printed home unveiled

On Monday, the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) unveiled the first 3D-printed house made entirely out of bio-based materials called BioHome3D, according to a press release by the institution. Fully recyclable and highly insulated. The new structure consists of a 600-square-foot prototype featuring 3D-printed floors and...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
BREWER, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Single Maine Mom Living in Her Van is Hesitant To Ask For Help But Has No Choice

During Camp Out Hunger, I met a lot of folks and connected with many Mainers sharing tough stories, hugging and crying all the while. One woman in particular, named Stephanie, is a single mother who is currently struggling. She has 4 children, ages 3 to 11 years old. She sadly lives in her van and works a full time job. Stephanie and her lovely daughter came to Camp Out Hunger to donate food and they came every day, donating each day.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Rain transitions to snow in in northern Maine tonight, staying rain south.

Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine. Pastries de'Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location. New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says. Increasing clouds today, rain and snow showers move in tonight. Rain transitions...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rate of pertussis has fallen sharply in Maine, which not long ago had one of the highest rates of the infectious disease in the country. Pertussis is also called whooping cough and it’s an infection that causes a severe, hacking cough and can be especially dangerous to babies.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy