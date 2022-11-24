Fantasy football Week 12 streaming options: Jimmy Garoppolo is one of Thanksgiving weekend's best rentals

Trying to craft the perfect fantasy football lineup each week is tough to do. Whether you loaded up on running backs and receivers but left the quarterback spot thin, or stacked up on the skill positions and bypassed a quality defense or kicker in your draft, there’s that one spot in your weekly lineup that’s driving you crazy.

Lucky for you, streaming is an option. And we’re here to help you figure out the best players to stream on a weekly basis.

There are no byes in Week 12, but perhaps you’re ready to stream some injury replacements or just want to shake up your roster a bit.

Here are the best rentals for a crowded Week 12 slate.

Quarterbacks

(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Jimmy Garoppolo – San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle — those are the pass-catchers on the 49ers that Jimmy G. can throw the football to. A stacked group like that one is how Garoppolo ends up being a safe play with weekly upside.

Taylor Heinicke – Washington Commanders

Heinicke’s still starting and he’s still leading the Commanders to wins. He’s got a good matchup against Atlanta this Sunday.

Running Backs

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Cam Akers – Los Angeles Rams

There will be no more Darrell Henderson, who was released by the Rams this week. So, Cam Akers gets the majority of the carries going forward, right? If so, he could build on the 61 yards he rushed for last weekend.

Samaje Perine – Cincinnati Bengals

Perine has the weird connection with Joe Burrow that leads to a ton of receiving touchdowns out of the backfield. He had three last week and is an obvious streaming option IF Joe Mixon doesn’t clear concussion protocols in time for Sunday’s game.

Wide Receivers

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Joshua Palmer – Los Angeles Chargers

It is still unknown whether Mike Williams gives it another go this weekend on that bad ankle. Either way, he’ll either not play or be limited. Joshua Palmer should see the field plenty and will have the opportunity to be Justin Herbert’s “Big Play” receiver as he was in Week 11.

Demarcus Robinson – Baltimore Ravens

It was supposed to be Devin Duvernay, Desean Jackson or even Mark Andrews who would be the beneficiary of more Lamar Jackson passes following Rashod Bateman’s season-ending injury. Instead, it’s been Demarcus Robinson.

Tight Ends

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Tyler Conklin – New York Jets

Ignore Conklin’s recent stats from when Zach Wilson wasn’t throwing him the ball. Instead, look at the early-season stats when the Jets had a QB that would sling it. Wilson is out of the rotation for Week 12 and Mike White is in. Expect Conklin to see the football.

Juwan Johnson – New Orleans Saints

“He keeps scoring” is my best reasoning for streaming Johnson this week if tight end is a position of need. He’s got 5 receiving touchdowns over the past four games.

Defenses

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Jets

Keep an eye out for Justin Fields’ status ahead of the Chicago Bears game. If he misses Week 12, the Jets’ defense will flex its muscles even more than it already has been throughout this season.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are playing against the Texans this week. Need I say more?