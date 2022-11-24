ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, live stream, TV channel, time, best new floats this year

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYIGT_0jMMhRZY00

The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place live at 9 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day from New York City.

This year is yet again packed with performances that will include Fitz and the Tantrums, Mariah Carey, Ziggy Marley, the cast of Sesame Street, and of course The Rockettes. Some of the new giant balloons that will be showcased will include Baby Shark as well as Blue’s Clues.

This is an event that only happens once a year and you won’t want to miss it, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
  • TV: NBC, CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

2 dead, 2 critically hurt after Thanksgiving fire at Bronx apartment

NEW YORK -- It was a devastating Thanksgiving morning for a family in the Bronx. A father and daughter were killed in a fire in Morris Heights.CBS2's Kristie Keleshian has more on how neighbors tried to help.Martina Suarez was tearfully speechless over the loss of both her 20-year-old sister, Odalys Aramboles, and 60-year-old father, Perfecto Aramboles."I did the best I can," neighbor Manuel Jimenez said.Jimenez lives upstairs. He woke up to smoke in his hallway and heard screams from downstairs from possibly Odalys Aramboles, who family said had autism."'My sister and father is in there.' I started kicking the door,...
BRONX, NY
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Shooting On Oakland Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Oakland and Hoffman Ave. The shooting occurred just after 2:00 pm Thursday. The male was shot in the stomach and transported by car to Capital Health trauma center, leaving a decent crowd of visitors in the parking lot. Police located at least 3 shell casings on the ground, and no arrests have been made the motive for the shooting is unknown.
TRENTON, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy