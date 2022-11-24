How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, live stream, TV channel, time, best new floats this year

The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place live at 9 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day from New York City.

This year is yet again packed with performances that will include Fitz and the Tantrums, Mariah Carey, Ziggy Marley, the cast of Sesame Street, and of course The Rockettes. Some of the new giant balloons that will be showcased will include Baby Shark as well as Blue’s Clues.

This is an event that only happens once a year and you won’t want to miss it, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

When: Thursday, November 24

Thursday, November 24 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. ET TV: NBC, CBS

NBC, CBS Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

