Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
‘It's a Buzz': Connecticut Soccer Fans Rally Behind USMNT
Four years ago, the United States men’s national soccer team fans had little to root for in the World Cup, as the Americans were left out of the tournament. “This is the biggest game in the last 10 years,” said Steven Klopp of the American Outlaws Hartford fan club. “We’ve been waiting eight years for this moment.”
First responders hold honorary hockey game for fallen Bristol officers ahead of family puck drop
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders from 18 departments across Connecticut and Massachusetts held an honorary hockey game Saturday at the XL Center for Bristol Police Officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, both shot and killed in October in the line of duty. DeMonte's pregnant wife, Laura, dropped...
Former state senator Eric Coleman schedules ‘special announcement’
Former state senator Eric Coleman has scheduled an announcement about his upcoming plans in Hartford, per release. “After careful consideration of the challenges our community faces, and conferring with many friends and supporters, I have decided to make a special announcement about my commitment to the city of Hartford,” Coleman said in a statement. The […]
fox61.com
Nelson's 17 lead Delaware past Hartford 78-50
PHILADELPHIA — Jameer Nelson Jr. had 17 points in Delaware's 78-50 win against Hartford on Saturday. Nelson also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Fightin' Blue Hens (3-2). L.J. Owens scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Gianmarco Arletti finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
fox61.com
Rutgers blasts past Central Connecticut 83-49
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cam Spencer scored 18 points, Derek Simpson added 14, and Rutgers rolled past Central Connecticut 83-49 on Saturday. Rutgers (5-1) took control with a 20-2 first-half run that turned an 11-11 tie into a 31-13 lead for the Scarlet Knights. Spencer made 4-of-5 3-pointers and scored all 18 of his points in the first half. Rutgers led 44-24 at the break.
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
hk-now.com
CSP: Stop Sticks Used to Stop Motor Vehicle from Racing on Route 9 in Cromwell and Middletown
(November 26, 2022)—On 11/26/2022 at approximately 0042 hours Troopers were investigating a large group of cars that had been observed operating at a high rate of speed and racing on RT-9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown. Troopers followed the group of vehicles to the DOT Commuter Lot located off of Industrial Park Rd in Cromwell, a large group of cars were observed engaging in reckless and dangerous activities.
Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments
Hartford leads Connecticut in the post-pandemic push to convert old office buildings into new apartments, according to a study. The post Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Pratt Streets opens Winter Village
HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
granbydrummer.com
Holcomb Farm preserved
Last month, we took a break from reporting on the usual activities of the Friends of Holcomb Farm to share the news of the Town’s decision to permanently preserve 277 of the Farm’s acreage as open space and enter into a long-term agreement with the Friends to “lease and use” the land for agriculture, education and passive recreation, for the benefit of all of Granby. Today, it’s back to work; doing what we have done for 30 years—with your support—stewarding the “jewel of Granby.” Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a healthy and fruitful 2023!
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company
GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
New Britain Herald
Newington man seriously injured in Route 9 crash in New Britain on Thanksgiving
NEW BRITAIN – A Newington man was seriously injured in a car crash on Thanksgiving in New Britain. State police on Friday identified the victim as Nicholas Pizzuto, 20, of Old Farm Road in Newington. Troopers said Pizzuto, driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII around 1:47 p.m., was heading...
Cook finds his calling at South Windsor pizzeria
SOUTH WINDSOR — Sal Mazzarella moved to the United States from Sicily in 1968 and since then has made a career for himself in the restaurant business, starting as a baker, and for the last 21 years, running his own Sal’s Pizzeria on Ellington Road. “I started baking...
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford
Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
New Britain Herald
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs
Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
Hartford sees highest homicide rate in decades
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s homicide rate has reached its highest number in decades with the city seeing its 38th homicide of 2022 this week. Police believe the startling trend is caused in part by emotion. Hartford police said they are seeing arguments escalate quicker than ever and with people in close quarters, armed with […]
zip06.com
Brittany Eckert: Behind the Scenes and Making it Happen
In her junior year of college, Brittany Eckert began interning at the Old Saybrook Youth and Family Services department. Now, Brittany still serves the town as the prevention coordinator. “There’s a lot of moving parts and as corny as it sounds, I really think it’s the best job ever,” Brittany...
Comments / 0