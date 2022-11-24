ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

1 person taken to hospital after stabbing at Greensburg bar

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
GREENSBURG, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a stabbing at a bar in Westmoreland County early Thursday.

Greensburg police told Channel 11 it happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Rialto on West Otterman Street.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

Donald Cope
3d ago

Sounds like The Rialto is becoming a nuisance bar. Attracting a lot of the bad elements.

