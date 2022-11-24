1 person taken to hospital after stabbing at Greensburg bar

GREENSBURG, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a stabbing at a bar in Westmoreland County early Thursday.

Greensburg police told Channel 11 it happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Rialto on West Otterman Street.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

