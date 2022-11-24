ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uruguay vs. South Korea, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, stream the World Cup live

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
Uruguay will open up its 2022 World Cup campaign against South Korea in Group H on Thursday from the Education City Stadium. Uruguay has won the World Cup twice as they look to make another run under the reigns of Diego Alonso and have been cruising along ever since.

We have you covered throughout the World Cup, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the match today.

  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1 (4K), Telemundo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De Arrascaeta, L Suarez, Nunez

South Korea possible starting lineup:

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo

World Cup Odds and Betting Lines

World Cup odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Uruguay (-135) vs. South Korea (+425)

Draw: +250

Want some action on the World Cup? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

