Reilly Hamer
3d ago

'Frazier' was great in its day, thanks to the amazing cast. Without David, and John Mahoney, the show will be sadly lacking.

Eh Whatever
3d ago

I'm fine with guest appearances, by the old regulars, if the story surrounds Frazier with new likeable characters. I'm looking forward to this reboot..hopefully it's good.

Heather Loyet
2d ago

David's character made the show. I can't imagine it without him and Jane Leeves.

