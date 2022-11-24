ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, IL

WSPY NEWS

Oswego State Rep. holding toy drive

Oswego State Representative Stephanie Kifowit is hosting a toy drive now through December 9th. It's through the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Kifowit is a Marine Corps Veteran. Toys can be dropped of at her office at 1677 Montgomery Road, suite 116, in Aurora from eight to four Monday...
OSWEGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich

McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
MCCOOK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Donald E. Norton, 91

Donald E. Norton, 91, of Chicago, a longtime Earlville resident, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Terraces skilled nursing facility in Chicago. Don was born on December 9, 1930, on Stilson Street in Earlville, Illinois, the eighth of George and Julia Norton’s thirteen children. He graduated from Earlville High School in 1948 and then attended Bradley University in Peoria for a semester, intending to major in Engineering. When he learned that math “wasn’t my thing”, he left college and went to work, driving trucks and working on road and construction crews.
EARLVILLE, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Margaret (Margo) Tellez, 97

Margaret (Margo) Tellez, 97, of Sandwich, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her home. She was born in Peoria, IL. to Wilbert and Margaret (Judson) Buhs on January 19, 1925. Margo worked for Sealmaster Bearing for 18 years and retired in 1987 there she met the love of her life Jesus Barrera whom she spent the rest of her life next to. Prior to working at Sealmaster she taught dancing at Arthur Murry’s dancing studio in Peoria. Dancing was her passion. She loved to travel and took many trips in and out of the country. She had many friends and made friends easily wherever she went.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police expect traffic congestion with upcoming Christmas Walk

The Oswego Police Department is expecting traffic congestion with the upcoming Christmas Walk happening in downtown Oswego on Friday. Drivers should be ready for delays on Route 34 through downtown between four and nine Friday evening. There will also be delays on Madison and Washington streets near downtown. The police...
OSWEGO, IL
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

She talks to the animals who answer back

Inside a barn, she talks to horses. And the horses reply back. Rachel Simon is an animal communicator, an intuitive life coach. There was the time at a zoo, a conversation with a red ant and a chimpanzee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Inside a stable, the...
NORTH AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy!  She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2022 Aurora Festival of Lights open through Christmas Day

AURORA — The holiday season has officially arrived in Aurora as the ribbon for the Festival of Lights was cut Friday. The festival is one of the largest free drive-thru light displays in the region. A million lights are spread out over a one-mile route through Phillips Park. There is no cost for admission, you […]
AURORA, IL
Q98.5

Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers

If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Endangered missing Illinois woman found

UPDATE: (November 23, 2022 – 9:40 p.m.) Sabrina A. Pauly has been located. The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.
WAUCONDA, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills

After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL

