ksal.com
Fatal Workplace Accident
A workplace accident claims the life a Salina man at a cabinet manufacturing center. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that an emergency medical team responded to Crestwood Inc., 601 E. Water Well Road Wednesday afternoon around 4pm after a load of lumber fell on an employee. Deputies...
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
NEWTON, Kans. (KSNW) – One man is dead and another man is injured following a deadly crash on I-135 southbound near mile marker 29 Sunday morning. Harvey County Dispatch said around midnight Sunday, a black four-door passenger car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Shortly afterward, the car collided with a transport […]
ksal.com
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
ksal.com
Three Killed in Crash
A woman from Salina was a passenger in a car which was involved in a crash near Marion that killed three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was headed north on K 256 Highway. It pulled out onto US 56 Highway in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus passenger car and was struck on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.
KVOE
West Emporia wreck sends one person to Newman Regional Health
Two SUVs collided in western Emporia on Sunday evening, leading to a hospital trip for one person. The crash happened shortly after 6 pm at 12th and Luther, prompting a response by Emporia Police and Emporia Fire. Officers on site say the lead SUV was westbound on 12th and in the process of turning south onto Luther when the second SUV rear-ended it.
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
KWCH.com
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died, and another was injured on I-135 in Harvey County Sunday morning. Kansas Highway Patrol said just after midnight, a Nissan driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lane. KHP said he collided with another vehicle driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of California, traveling south.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
Marion County crash kills three
A minivan was traveling north on K-256 when the driver pulled out in front of a car traveling west on US-56. The car struck the minivan on the passenger side and the vehicles came to rest in a ditch.
Kansas Man Charged with Kidnapping a Nebraska Mother Last Seen at Her Home
Authorities put out an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, according to Omaha World-Herald in a Friday report. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information on the missing woman’s and the suspect’s whereabouts. They have said that Allen, a local woman from Omaha, was last seen Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. This was at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets.
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
KVOE
With Oklahoma bank robbery suspect sentenced to prison and restitution, Kansas chase case remains pending after October 2021 incident in Lyon County
An Oklahoma man who pleaded to federal counts of bank robbery after allegedly stealing fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then leading a pursuit involving Emporia Police officers and Lyon County deputies over a year ago has been sentenced to prison for the robberies. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced...
Single-vehicle wreck injures Cawker City man south of Concordia
CLOUD COUNTY - A Cawker City man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 81 Friday afternoon. Cole C. Zobel, 76, of Cawker City, was northbound on U.S. 81 in a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria when the car entered the median, striking a drainage ditch, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. The car then went up onto the southbound inside shoulder and back into the median, coming to rest facing north.
