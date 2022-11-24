Read full article on original website
KSHSAA Championships for 2022
Watch the Kansas Football Championships starting today, Nov 26th, at 11:00 AM CST LIVE on the NFHS Network!
No. 20 UConn defeats Iowa State to win Phil Knight Invitational
Reserve Donovan Clingan collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as No. 20 UConn pulled away
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
Pitt hosting 1st 2 rounds of NCAA Tournament starting Friday
The Pitt men’s soccer team reaches the Elite 8 upsetting number 1 as the 2-seed Pitt volleyball team hosts the 1st 2 rounds of the NCAA Tournament
LSU's Jayden Daniels in boot for ankle injury, expected to be OK for SEC title game
Quarterback Jayden Daniels was in clear and serious pain multiple times late in LSU’s loss to Texas A&M in the regular season finale, and he’s spent the past two days in a walking boot to protect his injured ankle. See more on WWL and Audacy.
