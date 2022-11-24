ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Customers shop sales as a family on busiest shopping day of the year

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Retail Federation expects 166 million people, 8 million more than last year, to go shopping on Black Friday weekend. According to spokesperson Brandi Crowe, Haywood Mall is the biggest mall in the state. Friday the mall was filled with thousands of bargain hunters. "This...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’

On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Potential railroad strike could affect LCWSC on multiple fronts

A potential railroad strike and the waning availability of an ingredient in bleach are issues that seem a long way removed from Laurens County. But these are concerns that the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission staff has to consider as it meets the needs of more than 16,000 water customers scattered throughout the county. The commission recently opened its new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, and to keep its water pumped from the lake as far north as Gray Court and as far east as Joanna pure, it needs chlorine.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Christmas cheer in downtown Newberry

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry was filled with holiday cheer last Friday as the City of Newberry hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. Hundreds of people filled town square to appreciate the lighting of the 20-foot Fraser Fir, brought to town by Willingham & Son’s Building Supply. The...
NEWBERRY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings

One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
ENOREE, SC
Aviation International News

First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line

Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy