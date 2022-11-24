Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Project Feed 5,000 brings Thanksgiving to thousands in Greenville
Thousands of people in need across Greenville County had a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.
WYFF4.com
Customers shop sales as a family on busiest shopping day of the year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Retail Federation expects 166 million people, 8 million more than last year, to go shopping on Black Friday weekend. According to spokesperson Brandi Crowe, Haywood Mall is the biggest mall in the state. Friday the mall was filled with thousands of bargain hunters. "This...
furman.edu
Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’
On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
Car crashes into Anderson Co. home
A car crashed into a home Friday afternoon in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
WYFF4.com
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
How law enforcement officers work through the holidays
While families sit down to eat and spend time together, not everyone is off for Thanksgiving.
WYFF4.com
Child airlifted to hospital following Upstate hit-and-run, officials say
HONEA PATH, S.C. — A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run involving a child on Sunday, according to the Honea Path Police Department. According to police, the hit-and-run happened on Sanders Street in Honea Path. The family of the child identified him as Jayce Rainey, 5. The Honea...
golaurens.com
Potential railroad strike could affect LCWSC on multiple fronts
A potential railroad strike and the waning availability of an ingredient in bleach are issues that seem a long way removed from Laurens County. But these are concerns that the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission staff has to consider as it meets the needs of more than 16,000 water customers scattered throughout the county. The commission recently opened its new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, and to keep its water pumped from the lake as far north as Gray Court and as far east as Joanna pure, it needs chlorine.
FOX Carolina
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
Two more people arrested after South Carolina mother, baby found dead in home
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child.
Christmas cheer in downtown Newberry
NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry was filled with holiday cheer last Friday as the City of Newberry hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. Hundreds of people filled town square to appreciate the lighting of the 20-foot Fraser Fir, brought to town by Willingham & Son’s Building Supply. The...
greenvillejournal.com
A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings
One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
Aviation International News
First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line
Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
