Middletown, NY

101.5 WPDH

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd

Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night

BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Elvis Costello Coming to Kingston & Port Chester, New York

One of the most influential singer and songwriters from past few decades will be performing live in the Hudson Valley early next year. Elvis Costello is considered one of the founding fathers of new wave music ever since his first hit the scene. Costello is an accomplished actor as well as a Grammy and MTV Award winning musician.
PORT CHESTER, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Snowflake Festival in Kingston

The Snowflake Festival will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District. This year’s event will feature holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horsedrawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
