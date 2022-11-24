Read full article on original website
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
Winning $38K NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Gas Station In Wappingers Falls
A winning New York Lottery Take 5 ticket was sold at a business in the Hudson Valley. The ticket, worth $38,120.50, was purchased in Dutchess County at Wappinger Mobil located on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls on Friday, Nov. 25. The winning numbers in the drawing were 5-14-33-34-37. to follow...
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
Newly Opened Restaurant In White Plains Cited For 'Flavorful, Fresh' Fare
A popular restaurant's newly opened location in Westchester County is already receiving rave reviews. Shah's Halal Food in White Plains, located at 40 Mamaroneck Ave., which celebrated a grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 2, is known for menu items such as gyros and platters that include lamb, rice, salads, hummus, and more, according to the business's website.
Elvis Costello Coming to Kingston & Port Chester, New York
One of the most influential singer and songwriters from past few decades will be performing live in the Hudson Valley early next year. Elvis Costello is considered one of the founding fathers of new wave music ever since his first hit the scene. Costello is an accomplished actor as well as a Grammy and MTV Award winning musician.
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
Snowflake Festival in Kingston
The Snowflake Festival will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District. This year’s event will feature holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horsedrawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.
Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
