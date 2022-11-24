Read full article on original website
🏐 K-State Wildcats End Regular Season Swept By Baylor
WACO, Texas – Kansas State had a hard-fought season and kept the trend as the Wildcats were swept by Baylor 20-25, 20-25, 20-25 Saturday after at the Ferrell Center. K-State (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) was led by Elena Baka for the eleventh match this season as the senior inked 12 kills and 11 digs for her eleventh double-double. She also tallied all three of the Cats' aces. Fellow senior Haley Warner chipped in five kills and at a match-best .364 clip.
🏀 WBB: K-State Win Streak Ends in Paradise Jam Final
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - (25/rv) K-State looked to close out the month of November with an unblemished record, but a cold shooting night and an injury to its top scorer sent the Wildcats to its first loss of the season, 69-53, to Arkansas in the Paradise Jam Reef Division.
🏈 K-State Wins 14th Straight Sunflower Showdown; Advances to Big 12 Title Game
MANHATTAN, Kan. - Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 147 yards and one score as No. 12 Kansas State punched its ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game with a 47-27 victory over Kansas that gave the Wildcats their 14th consecutive win in the Dillions Sunflower Showdown.
K-State Announces Change in Volleyball Leadership
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Suzie Fritz, K-State's all-time winningest volleyball coach, will not return in 2023 following 22 years leading the Wildcats. Fritz, who took over the program in 2001, has helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including 13 as the head coach. "Coach Fritz has poured...
🏐 Jayhawks travel to Texas Tech for Final Regular Season Match
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 18-9 (8-7 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will close out the regular season on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (November 25) as the Jayhawks take on the 15-13 (4-11 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders at the United Supermarkets Arena. First serve will take place at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Sports Headlines for Sunday
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State routed Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 loss to the Horned Frogs during the regular season. The rematch will be played Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Devin Neal had two touchdown runs for the Jayhawks, who despite losing to Kansas State for the 14th consecutive time will be playing in their first bowl game since 2008.
🏈 Four straight: Indians win state title over Holton 28-0 Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Andale Indians came in to Saturday's Class 3A state championship game having won 50 straight games and had won every game this season by at least 30 points. They didn't quite meet the 30 point mark, but the most important number was their defense putting...
Kan. man life-flighted to hospital after two-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was involved in...
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
KBI: Marysville man arrested in connection to death of his wife
MARSHALL COUNTY - A Marysville man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday from a man in the 1000 block of Granite Road who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived, they found Jennifer Brown, 57, inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, the KBI reported.
