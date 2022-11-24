ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Gus Goes Off; Shockers Defeat Tarleton

WICHITA, Kan.—Gus Okafor busted loose for 27 points to help Wichita State fend off Tarleton State, 83-71, and put an end to a dubious shooting streak. Okafor, a graduate transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, averaged less than five points in his first five games as a Shocker before Saturday's break-through performance in which he made 9-of-11 shots from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Asinde Powers Wichita State to Win over LMU

LOS ANGELES – Wichita State picked up its fourth straight win and wrapped up the LMU Thanksgiving Classic 2-0 after defeating Loyola Marymount, 69-57, Saturday night. Wichita State (5-1) once again faced a halftime deficit and trailed by as many as 13 in the game before mounting another second half rally.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Shockers host Tarleton State

TARLETON STATE (3-2) at WICHITA STATE (3-2) Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 3 p.m. CT. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/Listen) Series: WSU leads 1-0; Last: Nov. 16, 2021 in Wichita (WSU, 65-51) TICKETS:. Fans can purchase tickets online at goshockers.com/Tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267), or in person at the...
WICHITA, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released

The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Dragons held to 75 again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The last time the Dragons were held to 75 points, they lost. That 90-75 defeat came at Cloud County just two games ago. Saturday night in the Sports Arena, No. 9 Hutchinson (8-2, 2-2) found itself down by five after leading the contest by eight. An...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Shockers take control in overtime to outlast Montana

LOS ANGELES – Wichita State completed another double digit second half comeback to defeat Montana in overtime in the opening game of the LMU Thanksgiving Classic, 78-69, Friday afternoon. Wichita State (4-1) won its third straight game and second straight facing a double digit deficit in the second half....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Dragons overcome double-digit deficit

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kali Howard scored 10 of her 16 total points in the fourth quarter as No. 12 Hutchinson erased a 12-point Barton lead in the second half Saturday night in the Sports Arena. No. 15 Barton led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kmuw.org

Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police

After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances return for some Saturday

Friday afternoon was a beauty for all of us across the state. Most of us reached the 50s yet again with a few spots even touching 60 degrees. We are in for a rather pleasant but chilly Friday night. Clouds begin to spread in from the south, helping us stay a touch on the warmer side tonight. Lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s with a light breeze.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.

Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man killed in head-on collision on I-135

HARVEY COUNTY — A Kansas man was killed at 12:09 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 135. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Jeremy A. Sagerty, 45, Wichita, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes a half-mile south of U.S. 50.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

