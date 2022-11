HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Family-owned spirits company, Bacardi is relaunching Shake Your Future in Paris to give young adults in the capital the life-changing opportunity to train as a professional bartender and at the same time help the city’s bars and restaurants find the trained staff they urgently need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005211/en/ Bacardi Shake Your Future in Paris (Photo: Business Wire)

44 MINUTES AGO