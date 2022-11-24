More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake

Adam Uren

Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend.

The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday.

It has confirmed that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks died on the lake, though several hundred more continue to use the lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched an investigation into what cause their deaths, with the City of Waseca saying it's not known if avian influenza has played a role.

It's looking more likely that what the birds ate could have led to their deaths.

In an interview with WCCO, a DNA expert said preliminary results from necropsies indicate the birds had pneumonia, which they believe may have been caused by Aspergillosis, a fungus found in moldy grain.

It's likely that more dead birds are likely to be found in and around the lake. People are being asked to stay off it either way given the ice is not yet safe.