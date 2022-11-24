ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distressed elephant collapses while being forced to climb into truck in Thailand

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Distressing footage captures the moment an elephant collapsed while being beaten and forced into a truck in Thailand .

The male jumbo, named Plai Tongkhun, had a handler on his back while he was made to walk up the ramp to the vehicle last week.

He can be seen repeatedly ramming his head against the side of the truck, before falling over and losing consciousness.

Plai Tongkhun was not seriously injured during the distressing incident and is now resting back at his camp, according to a witness.

