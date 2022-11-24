ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Moto edge 20 vs OnePlus nord 2 lite

Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Buyers Guide forum for more specific traffic. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
My S5e has been restarted randomly in every 2-10 hours, what to do to fix it?

I got Tab S5e a month ago, I've ordered it from Amazon. It was a 128 GB/6 GB version. Okay, since the day I picked it up, it works great and functions very well but it restarts randomly like a few times a day. When my tablet is off and I'm not using it at the time, it restarts randomly as Tab S5e logo appeared on screen, meaning that it resets themselves.
AOD power save using MORE power??

I recently got a Samsung Watch 4 Classic 46mm on a black friday special and I'm enjoying it. Though the battery seems quite unforgiving compared to my last smart watch. But I just charge when I'm in the shower daily and that seems for the most part good enough. I...
Thoughts on allowing strangers onto family phone plan?

My friend and I currently are on an AT&T family plan and pay ~$60 a month. Recently I was introduced to the idea that people get together on the internet to form larger family plans and take advantage of the bigger discounts offered. I did the math, and we would each save $25 off our bill, which is pretty significant over the whole year and could honestly buy me a brand new phone every couple years just with the savings.
Different launcher..

I used Nova for years. It has a lot of customization options and pretty much can do anything you want. Then I switched to Lucid Pro and used Lucid for the past five years or so until recently. I liked lucid because it was "different." It was very easy to...
Fast charging issue please help

I purchased a second hand Samsung s10 plus, the seller provided a non genuine cable and no plug. I'm using a Huawei super charge plug and huawei 5A cable but I have never seen it fast charging. I have changed the settings to fast charging option. It still takes ages to charge.
how do i begin to emulate on tab s6?

Ive google searched for articles leading me to a guide about how to install an emulator on my tablet, found nothing but reviews. Ive searched on google,reddit, youtube and XDA. is there anyone that can show me lead me to a guide about how to install and start retro gaming on my tablet? anything is appreciated. thanks ahead of time.
When people say the folds are to expensive

This is what I think about when I hear people say the fold phones are to expensive. VCR's were new and expensive back then, that was a lot of money back then for such things. That was new technology back then and it was expensive back then at first also. My father was very tight with his money and didn't buy extras but he even spent $600 on one. The fold falls into the new technology category IMO.
