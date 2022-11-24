Read full article on original website
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Marvelous Monday, Stormy Tuesday!
It was a spectacular Sunday! SE Texas had sunny skies and the high in Houston hit 74°. Clear skies overnight will help us cool quick with lows dropping to the mid-40s by morning. Some patchy fog will be possible, most likely by the coast. Monday’s Forecast:. Monday will...
Windy, cool Saturday evening in the low 60s
Look for quiet weather here in Southeast Texas for the next couple of days. The afternoon highs will be seasonally on track for Houston. The mornings will be cool with lows in the upper 40s. The next big storm system to move across the US could bring severe storms to the Ark-La-Miss region on Tuesday but could send stormy weather our way as well. The cooldown from that front will be brief with more rain possible headed into next weekend.
One more period of heavy rain and possible street flooding for Houston late today and tonight, before clearing Saturday
Thanksgiving’s rains were very impressive. In fact, for Hobby Airport it was a new Thanksgiving record, with 1.53″ of rain, breaking last year’s 0.59″ (set on Nov 25 last year) for wettest Thanksgiving since records began in 1930. But it was areas just east of Hobby Airport that really took home the stuffing.
Turkey thunderstorms are working their way to the exits, and a splendid weekend awaits
Good morning. The storm system that has hit our region during the last two days is finally moving eastward. The last line of its showers is moving fairly quickly from west to east across the area. Areas near Interstate 45 are still being hammered this morning with rainfall, but the heaviest of these storms will be gone by around 7:30 or 8 am, and the rains should be over entirely by 10 or 11 am. Skies will clear out this afternoon. We are ending the Stage 1 flood alert accordingly.
Houston under flood watch as torrential rain continues in southeast Texas
A slow-moving system has triggered a flood alert in Harris County and the surrounding area.
We are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for rain storms on Thanksgiving
The outlook for heavy rainfall on Thanksgiving, overnight, and into Friday continues to worsen for the greater Houston area. As we get closer to the onset of rains on Thursday, high resolution models are indicating that the interaction of a warm front—you’ll definitely notice the warmer and muggier air tomorrow morning—and a cut-off low pressure system will produce a lot of rain. To account for this, we are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for the entire Houston metro area, which means we are likely to see some street flooding. For more information about our flood scale, see here. The alert is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening.
Thanksgiving forecast: Rainy weather pattern extending into weekend
Houston - It looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increase during the day, so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas, but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
Flood watch through Noon Saturday in Houston
Houston - Widespread showers and scattered heavy downpours will move across Southeast Texas through the Friday overnight hours and into Saturday morning. The FLOOD WATCH for most of the Houston area runs until Noon on Saturday. Expect the skies to clear on Saturday afternoon and very pleasant days on Sunday and Monday. The next front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing another round of rain and cooler temperatures.
Excessive rainfall for Thanksgiving in Houston
Looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increasing during the day so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After Storm
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox26Houston and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
High flood water preventing residents from leaving their homes since Thanksgiving in SE Houston
An ABC13 viewer reached out and said that her parents haven't been able to leave their home since Thanksgiving Day because of high water.
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million customers
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The city of Houston is under a boil water notice due to a Sunday morning power outage at its East Water Purification Plant. According to Houston Public Works, its water system serves 2.2 million customers.
Black Friday in Houston is no longer the chaotic crowd we're used to
HOUSTON — More than 166 million people are expected to go shopping this holiday weekend and more than 50% of those people are expected to do so in person. Despite inflation, folks are still spending their money on Black Friday. "Who doesn't want to save money?" said Fredy Guevara....
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan early Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
