Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Marvelous Monday, Stormy Tuesday!

It was a spectacular Sunday! SE Texas had sunny skies and the high in Houston hit 74°. Clear skies overnight will help us cool quick with lows dropping to the mid-40s by morning. Some patchy fog will be possible, most likely by the coast. Monday’s Forecast:. Monday will...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Windy, cool Saturday evening in the low 60s

Look for quiet weather here in Southeast Texas for the next couple of days. The afternoon highs will be seasonally on track for Houston. The mornings will be cool with lows in the upper 40s. The next big storm system to move across the US could bring severe storms to the Ark-La-Miss region on Tuesday but could send stormy weather our way as well. The cooldown from that front will be brief with more rain possible headed into next weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Turkey thunderstorms are working their way to the exits, and a splendid weekend awaits

Good morning. The storm system that has hit our region during the last two days is finally moving eastward. The last line of its showers is moving fairly quickly from west to east across the area. Areas near Interstate 45 are still being hammered this morning with rainfall, but the heaviest of these storms will be gone by around 7:30 or 8 am, and the rains should be over entirely by 10 or 11 am. Skies will clear out this afternoon. We are ending the Stage 1 flood alert accordingly.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

We are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for rain storms on Thanksgiving

The outlook for heavy rainfall on Thanksgiving, overnight, and into Friday continues to worsen for the greater Houston area. As we get closer to the onset of rains on Thursday, high resolution models are indicating that the interaction of a warm front—you’ll definitely notice the warmer and muggier air tomorrow morning—and a cut-off low pressure system will produce a lot of rain. To account for this, we are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for the entire Houston metro area, which means we are likely to see some street flooding. For more information about our flood scale, see here. The alert is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Thanksgiving forecast: Rainy weather pattern extending into weekend

Houston - It looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increase during the day, so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas, but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Flood watch through Noon Saturday in Houston

Houston - Widespread showers and scattered heavy downpours will move across Southeast Texas through the Friday overnight hours and into Saturday morning. The FLOOD WATCH for most of the Houston area runs until Noon on Saturday. Expect the skies to clear on Saturday afternoon and very pleasant days on Sunday and Monday. The next front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing another round of rain and cooler temperatures.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Excessive rainfall for Thanksgiving in Houston

HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million customers

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The city of Houston is under a boil water notice due to a Sunday morning power outage at its East Water Purification Plant. According to Houston Public Works, its water system serves 2.2 million customers.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan early Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
HOUSTON, TX

