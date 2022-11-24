ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batterson's ballot: Plenty of movement

No surprise here. There's a new number one and plenty of movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll. Georgia becomes the third team to fill the top spot on my top 25, moving up one spot to the position Ohio State held for six weeks following a seven-week run by Alabama.
