DMV News On Demand
3d ago
This Judge has missed the mark in his interpretation of the law by interjecting his judicial ideology into his deliberations. The legislative intent was to create a path to early release for people who behaved themselves while in prison. This judge's ruling is contrary to his role. His job is to uphold the law, not legislate from the bench
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
thecentersquare.com
Democrat-majority North Carolina Supreme Court rules against lawmakers in school funding case
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina trial court will determine the exact amount of what’s expected to be hundreds of millions in education spending ordered by the state Supreme Court on Friday in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit. "A quarter-century ago, this Court recognized that the...
Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
abovethelaw.com
State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms
One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Hospital Ordered to Pay Female Non-White Nurses $600,000 Over Discrimination
Cooper University Health Care "categorically denies" it discriminated against Black and Hispanic staff or job applicants, but has agreed to pay a settlement.
msn.com
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Montana Supreme Court sides declines to block law banning vaccine mandates in most workplaces
The Montana Supreme Court decided to not block a state law banning vaccine mandates in most workplaces.
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
‘What are we doing here?’ Appeals panel appears inclined to toss out Trump special master order
A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appears poised to toss out a district judge’s order blocking the Department of Justice from using documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home and office.The panel, composed of Chief Judge William Pryor, Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher, and Circuit Judge Elizabeth Cagle Grant, heard arguments from the government and from Mr Trump’s attorneys on whether it should allow a privilege review ordered by District Judge Aileen Cannon to continue or reverse the ruling, which prevented the department from using any...
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
‘The Public Will Be Significantly Harmed’: Trump Asks Chief Justice John Roberts for Emergency Stay of Tax Returns Release Mandated by Lower Courts
— Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the U.S. House of Representatives House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns in perhaps the final stage of a long-and-winding legal battle over the hotly disputed issue. The emergency request comes on the...
End of the road? Couy Griffin’s appeal dismissed by NM Supreme Court
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin’s appeal to New Mexico’s Supreme Court has been dismissed. After being removed from his position as Otero County Commissioner, Griffin asked the state’s Supreme Court to reconsider his forced removal from office, but the latest move by the court shows he won’t be able to plead […]
Two Florida Supreme Court Justices Face Possibility Of Disqualification From Cases
Two Florida Supreme Court justices face the possibility of disqualification from cases challenging the eligibility of candidates to become judges on revamped state appeals courts. Justices John Couriel and Charles Canady served as references for candidates seeking seats on the new 6th District Court of
Cecilia Marshall, wife of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, dies at 94
Cecilia "Cissy" Marshall, the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice and civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall, died on Tuesday at age 94, the court's public information office announced.
CBS News
Pennsylvania judge backs civil penalties against county government in voting machine case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state's high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth Court...
Missouri appeals court to Agape judge: halt all action in case until further notice
Editor’s note: this story has been updated to clarify the appeals court order, which halts any action in the case until further notice. The Missouri Court of Appeals has ordered a Cedar County judge to halt all further action in the Agape Boarding School case until it issues a final decision on a recent motion.
‘You Didn’t Love America That Day’: Federal Judge Sends Jan. 6 Rioter to Prison for Obstruction, Stealing Coat Rack and Bourbon from Capitol
The Ohio man who stole a bottle of bourbon and a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 — and admitted lying in his trial testimony about why he did it — will spend years in prison. Dustin Thompson, 38, was convicted in April after...
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander.
