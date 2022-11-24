ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morocco 2, Belgium 0

Second Half_1, Morocco, Sabiri, 73rd minute; 2, Morocco, Aboukhlal, (Ziyech), 90th+2. Goalies_Morocco, Munir, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet. Yellow Cards_Onana, Belgium, 28th; Sabiri, Morocco, 90th+5. Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita. A_43,738. ___. Copyright © 2022...
Costa Rica 1, Japan 0

Second Half_1, Costa Rica, Fuller, (Tejeda), 81st minute. Goalies_Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Patrick Sequeira, Esteban Alvarado; Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima. Yellow Cards_Contreras, Costa Rica, 41st; Yamane, Japan, 44th; Borges, Costa Rica, 61st; Calvo, Costa Rica, 70th; Itakura, Japan, 84th; Endo, Japan, 90th+3. Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt,...
Germany 1, Spain 1

Second Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Alba), 62nd minute; 2, Germany, Fullkrug, (Musiala), 83rd. Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez. Yellow Cards_Kehrer, Germany, 37th; Busquets, Spain, 44th; Goretzka, Germany, 58th; Kimmich, Germany, 60th. Referee_Danny Makkelie. Assistant Referees_Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries, Pol van...
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Sports on TV for Monday, November 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Virginia Tech. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern. FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar. 8 a.m. FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea...
ARKANSAS STATE

