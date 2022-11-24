Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
WTOP
Morocco 2, Belgium 0
Second Half_1, Morocco, Sabiri, 73rd minute; 2, Morocco, Aboukhlal, (Ziyech), 90th+2. Goalies_Morocco, Munir, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet. Yellow Cards_Onana, Belgium, 28th; Sabiri, Morocco, 90th+5. Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita. A_43,738. ___. Copyright © 2022...
WTOP
Costa Rica 1, Japan 0
Second Half_1, Costa Rica, Fuller, (Tejeda), 81st minute. Goalies_Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Patrick Sequeira, Esteban Alvarado; Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima. Yellow Cards_Contreras, Costa Rica, 41st; Yamane, Japan, 44th; Borges, Costa Rica, 61st; Calvo, Costa Rica, 70th; Itakura, Japan, 84th; Endo, Japan, 90th+3. Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt,...
WTOP
Germany 1, Spain 1
Second Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Alba), 62nd minute; 2, Germany, Fullkrug, (Musiala), 83rd. Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez. Yellow Cards_Kehrer, Germany, 37th; Busquets, Spain, 44th; Goretzka, Germany, 58th; Kimmich, Germany, 60th. Referee_Danny Makkelie. Assistant Referees_Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries, Pol van...
WTOP
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, November 28
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Virginia Tech. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern. FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar. 8 a.m. FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea...
Comments / 0