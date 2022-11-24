ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

theadvocate.com

Ochsner Baton Rouge staff changes, LCTS board member honored

-- Ochsner Baton Rouge has made the following staff changes:. Dr. Susan McNamara is a primary care physician who recently transferred to Ochsner 65 Plus – Bocage. McNamara has been on the staff at Ochsner since 2000. She earned a medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency at Ochsner Medical Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.

People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

College Scholarships awarded during Bayou Classic weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University. Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We're...
GRAMBLING, LA
brproud.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
JACKSON, LA

