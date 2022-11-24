Read full article on original website
Ochsner Baton Rouge staff changes, LCTS board member honored
-- Ochsner Baton Rouge has made the following staff changes:. Dr. Susan McNamara is a primary care physician who recently transferred to Ochsner 65 Plus – Bocage. McNamara has been on the staff at Ochsner since 2000. She earned a medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency at Ochsner Medical Center.
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
BR church invites public to attend Christmas play
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
49th Annual Bayou Classic Events, Notes, and Facts
The 49th Annual Bayou Classic is ready to kickoff for the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers.
Meet the band: Baton Rouge group Speak Easy talks about producing and performing
Every member of the Baton Rouge band Speak Easy has a role on stage and another one behind the scenes. “We like keeping everything in-house,” Drake Dugas said. “It’s fun that way. We get to work together a lot more.”. Dugas is the Speak Easy drummer. He...
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
Lafayette Parish hairdresser leading new mentorship program to build girls into ‘Resilient Rubies’
A Lafayette Parish hairdresser has made it her mission to build local girls into “Resilient Rubies” by equipping them with the financial knowledge and self-confidence to step into adulthood with assurance. When Tequila Alexander began her styling career almost 30 years ago, she didn’t know what it meant...
Amid record inflation, St. Vincent de Paul feeds Baton Rouge families: 'The need is so great'
Less than 40 minutes after the Raising Cane’s River Center opened its doors to families Thanksgiving morning, volunteers had already passed out 1,600 of the 1,800 meals they’d spent hours prepping in the center’s industrial kitchen. “The need is so great,” said St. Vincent de Paul food...
Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas' debuts Thanksgiving on Hallmark Channel
Sorrento and Baton Rouge get their Hallmark Channel moment in “My Southern Family Christmas,” premiering at 7 p.m. Thursday. Filmed in September at The Cajun Village in Ascension Parish, a neighborhood in Baton Rouge and a day at Celtic Studios, the feel-good holiday flick is an Evergreen Films production.
College Scholarships awarded during Bayou Classic weekend
NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University. Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We're...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Thanksgiving weekend incident left one person wounded and hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) officers were dispatched to the capital area hospital to investigate. According to BRPD, one person sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound during a Saturday, November 26 incident.
Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
I-10 near Baton Rouge ranks among deadliest roads in America for Thanksgiving car travel
Louisiana has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the U.S. per capita over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along interstate in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Southern’s Agricultural Research department invites residents to talk medical marijuana
The Southern University Agricultural Research department stopped in New Orleans to talk medical marijuana on Friday.
Bicyclist hit, killed in Iberia Parish crash
A New Iberia man is dead following a crash on Bull Island Road, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
